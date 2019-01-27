IOWA CITY, Iowa – A little frustrated with her shot lately, Hannah Stewart spent some extra late-night time in the gym a couple of nights last week.
“Just shooting, getting a few shots in,’’ Stewart said.
That proved to be time well spent.
Stewart connected on 10 of the 12 shots she attempted Sunday, scoring a career-high 21 points to help the 17th-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team push past Purdue 72-58 in front of a crowd of 9,319 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The win allowed the Hawkeyes to avenge one of their two conference losses, reaching the midpoint of the Big Ten season with a 7-2 league record and at 16-4 overall.
“I like what we’re doing right now,’’ coach Lisa Bluder said after Iowa won its fifth straight game. “When Purdue tied it up in the third quarter, we fed off of the energy of the crowd and did all the things we needed to do to get the lead back.’’
The Boilermakers gave the Hawkeyes little choice, rallying from a 13-point deficit three minutes into the third quarter to tie the game at 47-47 on a a pair of free throws by Karissa McLaughlin with 2 minutes, 2 seconds left in the quarter.
Iowa took the lead back for good just under a minute later when a steal by Tania Davis led to a fast-break bucket for Stewart that sent the Hawkeyes into the final quarter with a 49-47 lead.
“It felt good to come out and play well,’’ Stewart said. “I didn’t feel like my offensive performance against Rutgers was what it should have been. I spent some time in the gym, just to clear my head and get things right again.’’
Stewart’s timing couldn’t have been better as an aggressive Purdue defense didn’t give Megan Gustafson many easy looks.
“We needed that from Hannah with Megan having an off night, if you can call 25 points and 11 rebounds an off night,’’ Bluder said.
The senior post player had to work to earn her 19th double-double of the season, scoring 12 of her game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter and earning her 10th and 11th rebounds in the game’s final two minutes.
Gustafson connected on just 10-of-20 shots, including a pair during the opening minutes of the fourth quarter that created some separation between Iowa and a Purdue team which beat the Hawkeyes 62-57 earlier this season at Mackey Arena.
She recorded a rebound and a block prior taking a feed from Davis for her second basket of the final quarter to give Iowa a 53-47 edge with 9:05 remaining.
Purdue (15-7, 6-3 Big Ten) came no closer than four points the rest of the way, something Gustafson ensured with her biggest play of the day.
Her assist to set Stewart up for her final points on an open lay-in with 2:01 to go kept Iowa in front, 64-57.
“I saw her the whole time. With all the double and triple teams I see, we work on that all the time,’’ Gustafson said. “It’s a team game.’’
Iowa continued to illustrate that point, collecting 24 assists on its 30 baskets and turning the ball over just eight times.
The Hawkeyes also limited the Boilermakers, led by 17 points from Dominique Oden and 16 from McLaughlin, to 39.3 percent shooting.
“People talk about Purdue’s defense, but I felt like we played pretty good defense ourselves,’’ Bluder said. “We held them below their average shooting percentage and eight points below their scoring average. We had a good defensive effort and it made a difference.’’