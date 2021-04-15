Stivrins, Caffey lead Huskers in second round of NCAA Tournament

OMAHA — If the Nebraska volleyball team going 19 days without playing a match hurt the Huskers, it was only briefly.
In the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Nebraska dominated Texas State over the final 2½ sets of a 25-18, 25-17, 25-20 win Thursday.
Nebraska (15-2) finished with a season-best .398 hitting percentage and held Texas State to .185 hitting.
Madi Kubik had a match-high 13 kills to lead the Huskers.
Nebraska dominated from the middle blocker position, with Lauren Stivrins and Kayla Caffey combining for 19 kills on 26 attempts. Stivrins, Nebraska's two-time All-American, had 10 kills on 14 attempts with a .571 hitting percentage.
Kayla Caffey, a first-year Husker after a transfer from Missouri, had nine kills with a.667 hitting percentage.
Caffey didn’t have an error until her 12th attempt, in the middle of the third set, when she hit out.
In the third set, NU coach John Cook chose to rest Stivrins and play Callie Schwarzenbach, and she had two kills.
Nebraska advances to the Sweet 16 for the ninth straight season. The Huskers will play No. 11 Baylor on Sunday. The match time has not been announced.
Cook was pleased, but knows Nebraska will have to play better.
“We knocked a little rust off, and we’re going to have to get better by Sunday (against Baylor in the Sweet 16),” said Cook to the Husker Sports Network.
Texas State played Baylor a few times this season, so Cook has watched Baylor.
“They’ve got (2019 national player of the year) Yossiana Pressley. That’s all you need to know,” Cook said.
The tournament is being played four months later than normal due to the pandemic, and using a format where all 47 matches are being played under one roof at CHI Health Center Omaha.
It was Nebraska’s first match of the tourney after getting a one-round bye, with the Huskers returning to the court after going 19 days between matches due to two canceled matches on the final week of the regular season.
The first set was tied at 10 before the Huskers got rolling, with Nebraska winning 15 of the final 23 rallies.
Kubik served a 4-0 run that gave Nebraska a 15-11 lead.
Texas State cut into a big deficit late in the second before Stivrins put a stop to that with a couple more kills. Stivrins was great in the first set, with five kills on six attempts while using all her shots — on a quick set, a tip over the blockers, and the slide attack.
Nebraska had a great start to the second set, with Kenzie Knuckles' tough serves helping the Huskers win the first five points of the set. That allowed Nebraska to get its blockers in position, and Stivrins had two blocks during the run.
Stivrins dominated again later in the set, with three straight kills that put the Huskers up 17-9.
Texas State ends the season with a 31-9 record and played the most matches of any team in the country.