Stivrins' hard work pays off in dominating performance as Huskers beat Maryland in home opener

Stivrins got her kills on tips, on quick sets in the middle, and one of those oh-my kills on a slide attack down the line that even made setter Nicklin Hames cover her mouth in amazement.

Nebraska associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand — he was once on “Volleyball” magazine with the headline, “Hands of Gold,” because he was a great setter — is working with head coach John Cook to make some changes to Nebraska’s offense, and Stivrins is a fan of the changes.

“Basically what we try and do now is Nicklin tries to get me the ball, and anyone the ball, from wherever, and we are always up,” Stivrins said. “That’s pretty much how it goes in practice. You’ll see her flinging it in from 10 feet off the net, and 15 feet off the net. It’s nice to have Tyler here to change things up.”

The Huskers needed what Stivrins was providing, especially early in the match when Nebraska was making a lot of hitting errors and wasn’t as good on defense.

Cook has a good idea of why Nebraska had a slow start to the match.