Streaky Luka Garza with 27, leads Iowa past Northwestern 75-62

EVANSTON, Ill. — Luka Garza scored 27 points — all but one of them in two spurts —and Iowa beat Northwestern 75-62 on Tuesday night.

C.J. Fredrick and Joe Wieskamp each added 11 as the Hawkeyes (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) won their second straight.

Miller Kopp scored 15 and Peter Nance had 11 for the cold-shootings Wildcats (6-10, 1-5), who connected at just 36% from the floor and have lost six of seven.

Garza, the Big Ten scoring leader, hit his first four shots to account for Iowa’s first 10 points — and all of his in the first half — but didn’t connect again until hitting a layup 8:54 into the second. The junior center then scored the next 16 straight for Iowa to help the Hawkeyes break open a tight, often plodding game.

Garza finished 10 for 14 from the floor, hit two of three 3-pointers and helped buoy Iowa’s 47% shooting for the game. He entered averaging 22 points.

Iowa led 41-35 following a mostly back-and-forth and close first half. The Hawkeyes' seven-point lead with 1:53 left was the biggest by either team in the opening 20 minutes.