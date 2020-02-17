Strong pitching leads Wayne State softball to sweep

Moser (1-0) earned the win with a stellar outing in relief, working 5 1/3 innings and allowing just two hits and one run with one strikeout and four walks.

The second game saw Makenna Adkison and Hadley Chvatal combine on a five-hit shutout as the Wildcats completed the sweep with a 4-0 win over the Bearcats.

The Wildcats got off to a strong start with a three-run first inning. Buresh led off the game with a single and came home on a two-run blast from Sparks. Hernandez singled and later scoring on a SBU fielding error for the third run of the inning.

Wayne State scored again in the second as Kim Vidlak singled and scored on an RBI single from Sparks.

That was all the offense the Wildcats would need with the solid pitching duo of Adkison and Chvatal as Adkison fired four innings of two hit ball with two strikeouts and one walk while Chvatal worked the final three innings and gave up just three hits with one strikeout.

Sparks went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBI for the Wildcats. Buresh had two singles and scored one run.

Wayne State will play at the Emporia State Tournament in Kansas Friday, Saturday and Sunday playing five games in three days, starting Friday at 10 a.m. vs. Northwest Missouri State.

