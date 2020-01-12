Strong second half sends Drake women past SIU

CARBONDALE, Illinois. -- Coming off a heartbreaking loss to Missouri State, the Drake women's basketball team found itself trailing by four points to Southern Illinois at halftime.

After giving up 39 points in the first half, the Bulldogs had a much improved second, holding SIU to only 26 points. Drake put together a 19-point third quarter to take a one-point lead and pulled away in the fourth quarter with another 19 points, giving Drake a 73-65 win on Sunday.

Drake improves to 10-5 overall and 2-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference. SIU falls to 9-6 overall and 1-3 in the MVC.

SIU shot 58.3 percent (7-of-12) in the first quarter and hit four 3-pointers and finished the first half shooting 46.4 percent (13-of-28). But Drake held the Salukis in check in the second half as SIU only shot 32.3 percent (11-of-34) and were 0-of-10 from behind the arc. Drake also forced 18 turnovers in the game and turned those into 18 points. The Bulldogs shot 60 percnet (27-of-45) in the game and outrebounded SIU 35 to 23.

Becca Hittner led Drake with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists and Kierra Collier had 11 points. Sara Rhine had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds and Maddie Monahan had 10 points and four assists. Brenni Rose had seven points, seven assists and three steals.

