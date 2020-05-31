Sudden-death birdie secures Lake Creek Amateur title for Jack Evans

Evans entered the day tied for the lead after posting a 3-under par 69 in benign conditions on Saturday. Spellerberg, a former Creighton University linkster from Bennington, Neb., shared the first-day lead. Douglas, a native of England who plays for Morningside College, was one stroke back to start the day.

The event would, for all intents and purposes, remain a three-way race throughout the final round. All three golfers had their issues down the stretch, the threesome combining to play the Par 5 No. 16 in four-over-par. Spellerberg had the misfortune of getting caught in some long grass at the end of the greenside bunker. He would take a double-bogey on the hole. Douglas, meantime, three-putted, while Evans’ approach sailed long and left.

“It was a lot of fun,” Spellerberg said. “We had a great, friendly competition today and Jack made a great putt at the end.”

Evans, whose highest finish during his sophomore season at Sioux Falls was a tie for third place, said he hopes the Lake Creek Amateur title provides a springboard for his competitive season.

“Finishing rounds hasn’t been my strong suit,” said Evans, who hails from Brainerd, Minn. “Today, I tried to keep composed and it paid off. I couldn’t be happier.”