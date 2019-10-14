SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- When Summit League commissioner Tom Douple is looking for a school to join the conference, he's not looking for a school to fill a spot for numbers purposes.
Douple is more concerned about if the institution is the right fit for the league.
"I've been here 15 years now and membership has always been at the forefront of my thinking," Douple said. "Everything has a process."
So when the University of St. Thomas, an NCAA Division III institution in St. Paul, was voted out of its conference, Douple knew the school could be the right fit for the Summit League.
Douple dove into the details. He saw a school that fit geographically and an area that other league members were drawing recruits from. He saw an institution with an undergraduate enrollment of about 6,000 and has a massive alumni base. He also saw a school that is financially stable.
Over the past six months, Douple made four trips to St. Thomas, meeting with the board and the president about a potential move to the Summit League.
Finally, that led to St. Thomas receiving an invite to join the Summit League early in October.
"It just was a good fit. It was something we needed and wanted to go after and our presidents thought it was a no-brainer," Douple said. "You look at that institution academically, they have professional schools and very high academics. They have 110,000 alumni, a $524 million endowment and are financially stable.
"They are in a great recruiting area for our members and happen to be a geographical fit."
But there is no guarantee that the Summit League will be able to add St. Thomas, which wants to join the conference for the 2021-22 academic year.
St. Thomas has to get a waiver from the NCAA to move from D-III to D-I, which the NCAA has never allowed before.
Douple thinks St. Thomas has a good case for being the first D-III school to receive that waiver because of why St. Thomas was voted out of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The other members voted St. Thomas out because it was too successful in the MIAC.
"We need to try and get them a waiver and that's the hard part. We know it's an uphill battle but I think it's one worth willing to fight," Douple said. "There's extenuating circumstances there. Who gets kicked out of any league for being good? They don't have a home now. We want them in our home and that's the mentality that we want. We want winners.
"We are in the situation now where we have to persuade some policyholders and see if we can get that done."
Douple has already been working with the NCAA for the past few months. He knows there is the possibility that St. Thomas might have to spend five years in D-II before moving to D-I and even if it does, the Summit League is still interested in adding St. Thomas.
"We want them in. If we have to wait, we will wait," Douple said. "That's the bottom line, we want them in. It's a quantum leap, it really is, athletically and administratively. But one I think they are ready for and one that we have a history of providing pretty good transition schools. We wouldn't have went this far if they didn't have a very good strategic plan in place."
St. Thomas isn't the only institution that has shown interest in the Summit League. Douple said there are five schools that have shown interest in potentially joining the league, including Augustana University in Sioux Falls, which hasn't applied for membership yet.
Douple expects Augustana, which is transitioning to D-I, to apply, though.
"The good thing is, folks are calling us and that's not always been the case because we've been more reactive," Douple said. "We've got a lot of options. If we can get St. Thomas, and that's going to be our total focus this spring until we get an answer, now we have options and we will be at 10. We will take a very deliberate look at the others and see the direction that we will go in."
The Summit League has taken on a different look since Douple took over. When the league started to shift to the Dakotas, Valparaiso left, as did Oral Roberts, Oakland and Missouri-Kansas City. IUPUI gave the league four days notice before moving to the Horizon League recently and this is Purdue Fort Wayne's last year in the Summit.
But Oral Roberts quickly came back and UMKC will rejoin the league next year. Omaha and Denver have since been added along with North Dakota. If St. Thomas is able to join the Summit, that would give the conference 10 schools.
The Summit League office has even moved from Elmhurst, Illinois, to Sioux Falls. The offices are located in the same area as the Sanford Sports Complex.
Even with having to be reactive to schools leaving, Douple feels the conference has added the right schools and is a stronger conference now than it was 15 years ago.
"It's evolved a lot, not only in membership, but the quality of our teams," Douple said. "Three years ago we had a Final Four team in college soccer (Denver). We had two teams in women's basketball (South Dakota and South Dakota State) make the NCAA tournament. The quality of play has risen and that's been fun to see."
So that's why he's looking for the right fit for the conference rather than looking at a certain number of schools that have to be in the Summit League.
"Our folks are happy. It's a good scheduling model right now with 10 but we've never said we need this number. We've had eight, we've had nine, we've had 10," Douple said. "Could we have 11 or 12, absolutely. But we are going to make sure it's the right fit."