Summit League WBB: South Dakota stays unbeaten in league play with win over Omaha
View Comments
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL | SOUTH DAKOTA 71, OMAHA 39

Summit League WBB: South Dakota stays unbeaten in league play with win over Omaha

{{featured_button_text}}
Ciara Duffy

Duffy

OMAHA, Neb. — The University of South Dakota women's basketball team held the Omaha Mavericks to 28-percent shooting Wednesday in a 71-39 win for the No. 21 Coyotes. 

The Coyotes (20-2, 9-0 Summit) held Omaha to eight points in the second quarter then nine in the third. 

In those two quarters, the Mavericks shot a combined 7-for-25, including 0-for-6 from 3-point range. 

The Coyotes were a combined 13-for-33 in the middle two quarters, and that led to 34 points. 

USD was 27-for-63, but it did miss all 16 3s it attempted. 

Harlan High School graduate Taylor Frederick led the Coyotes with 20 points off the bench. Frederick was 8-for-12 and made all four free-throw attempts. 

Ciara Duffy led the starting five with 14 points. Duffy was 6 of 12. 

Hannah Sjerven had 10 points and eight rebounds. 

USD also dominated from the paint, as it outscored Omaha 50-16 inside the Baxter Arena paint. 

+1 
Taylor Frederick mug

Frederick
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News