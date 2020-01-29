Summit League WBB: South Dakota stays unbeaten in league play with win over Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — The University of South Dakota women's basketball team held the Omaha Mavericks to 28-percent shooting Wednesday in a 71-39 win for the No. 21 Coyotes.

The Coyotes (20-2, 9-0 Summit) held Omaha to eight points in the second quarter then nine in the third.

In those two quarters, the Mavericks shot a combined 7-for-25, including 0-for-6 from 3-point range.

The Coyotes were a combined 13-for-33 in the middle two quarters, and that led to 34 points.

USD was 27-for-63, but it did miss all 16 3s it attempted.

Harlan High School graduate Taylor Frederick led the Coyotes with 20 points off the bench. Frederick was 8-for-12 and made all four free-throw attempts.

Ciara Duffy led the starting five with 14 points. Duffy was 6 of 12.

Hannah Sjerven had 10 points and eight rebounds.

USD also dominated from the paint, as it outscored Omaha 50-16 inside the Baxter Arena paint.

