Tampa Bay selects Iowa lineman Tristan Wirfs with 13th overall pick

Former teammate Anthony Nelson, a fourth-round selection of the Buccaneers in the 2019 draft, was among the first people Wirfs heard from after he was selected.

“Being able to be teammates with him again is going to be fun because he taught me so much about pass rushers from freshman and sophomore seasons,’’ Wirfs said.

“Me and him, we did a player report on each other. He gave me a scouting report on what I can do better, and I tried to give him one on him. It’s going to be a blast. I love Anthony and it’s going to be fun to be his teammate again.’’

Wirfs doesn’t expect his approach to the game to change.

The 6-foot-5, 322-pound offensive tackle said he felt comfortable with the entire process leading up to the draft, realizing at every step along the way that he had been prepared for the next level because of how he had been trained in college.

“I came into (Thursday) night pretty calm and collected. Coming from Iowa, we run a pro-style offense and I know when I was at the Combine, hearing all of the (terminology) teams were using for fronts and play calls, it was all pretty similar to what I was taught and what I heard at Iowa,’’ Wirfs said.