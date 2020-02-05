Tate Kounkel, Riliegh Belt get second chance with Morningside football

Before Kounkel’s injury, the Blackhawks senior amassed 11.5 total tackles in the season opener against Woodbury Central. He also had two tackles for loss in the 20-0 win on Aug. 30 against the Wildcats.

Kounkel had to sit out the remaining eight games of the season. He had to turn in his pads but could have been easily heard from the sidelines, supporting his fellow Blackhawks on a nightly basis.

Even though Kounkel only has one game of stats in the book, he feels fortunate that Ryan and the other Mustangs coaches kept him on their recruiting list.

Ryan visited Kounkel in Hinton to offer encouragement right after the injury happened.

“That was one of the huge things that made me come here,” Kounkel said. “He talked to me saying that he still wants me, and I just tore my ACL, so of course, I was upset. That was a huge thing for him to come and say that. To see that a coach still wants you after something like that happens, it’s amazing. That pushed me to come here.”

Before Kounkel starts thinking about Morningside, he’s got some work left to do for the Blackhawks.