Tate Kounkel, Riliegh Belt get second chance with Morningside football

SIOUX CITY — Tate Kounkel knows there’s a bright future ahead despite not having a dream senior year on the football field.
Kounkel, a Hinton High School senior, felt like this academic year has humbled him but felt optimistic, and he has had reason to. Kounkel was one of 25 recruits welcomed Wednesday by Morningside football coach Steve Ryan at The Wheelhouse Bar and Grill as part of National Signing Day.
“I’m ready to go these next four years at Morningside and have some fun,” Kounkel said. “With these coaches helping me out and my past coaches (at Hinton), they knew how to teach kids how to play. I think I’m going to learn a lot from these guys.”
Kounkel has been out since the early part of football season due to an ACL tear but has been rehabilitating since his injury to become a middle linebacker for the Mustangs.
Kounkel is going to physical therapy twice a week recently after going thrice a week earlier in the process. Kounkel has started running since the start of the calendar year. Kounkel started lifting as of Tuesday.
He hasn’t been released for full activity like basketball — he plans to be on April 10 — but Kounkel is pleased with the progress he’s made since September.
“I’m excited, and I’m ready to go,” Kounkel added. “It’s going to push me more and more in the offseason once I can start lifting and everything.”
Before Kounkel’s injury, the Blackhawks senior amassed 11.5 total tackles in the season opener against Woodbury Central. He also had two tackles for loss in the 20-0 win on Aug. 30 against the Wildcats.
Kounkel had to sit out the remaining eight games of the season. He had to turn in his pads but could have been easily heard from the sidelines, supporting his fellow Blackhawks on a nightly basis.
Even though Kounkel only has one game of stats in the book, he feels fortunate that Ryan and the other Mustangs coaches kept him on their recruiting list.
Ryan visited Kounkel in Hinton to offer encouragement right after the injury happened.
“That was one of the huge things that made me come here,” Kounkel said. “He talked to me saying that he still wants me, and I just tore my ACL, so of course, I was upset. That was a huge thing for him to come and say that. To see that a coach still wants you after something like that happens, it’s amazing. That pushed me to come here.”
Before Kounkel starts thinking about Morningside, he’s got some work left to do for the Blackhawks.
“That’s a huge thing that has helped me through this process is that my senior season isn’t completely over,” Kounkel said. “My favorite sport (football) was over, but I still had a shot.”
Kounkel said that he can play golf and baseball, and is optimistic that playing golf and walking courses will help Kounkel strengthen that knee.
Kounkel was the Blackhawks’ No. 6 golfer last spring, as his nine-hole average was 44.78 and his 18-hole average was 93.67.
In the baseball season, Kounkel led Hinton with a .427 batting average and 30 RBIs and led the team with 11 doubles, all top-3 among War Eagle Conference hitters.
“I’m just hoping to have the exact same year as last year,” Kounkel said. “I love that baseball team and I love playing baseball. I want to play baseball. I think Ryan still wants me to have a high school career. That’s amazing.”
Kounkel isn’t the only area player hoping to bounce back from injury.
West senior Riliegh Belt was in crutches on Wednesday night, as he suffered a large meniscus tear in his left knee. He suffered that during the second week of the wrestling season during practice.
Belt can’t run track either.
Belt hopes to play outside linebacker when fully healthy.
“All you can do is put your best foot forward with the best you can possibly do,” Belt said. “I’m glad Ryan still wanted me at that position. I’m glad he still wants me. I’m grateful to him.”
His rehab process only wants him to work harder.
“Ideally, I have something to strive for and I have something to be better than,” Belt said. “There’s a goal. I know that Morningside is going to push me and I know they’re going to help me succeed.”
Belt led the Wolverines with 75.0 total tackles, and had 14 solo tackles for loss.
Belt, a 5-foot-10, 165-pound linebacker, also had two solo sacks.
Ryan likes the resilience that both Kounkel and Belt have shown since their injuries.
“They’re both outstanding players and they both had good junior years,” Ryan said. “That’s a part of life, and sometimes when players learn to overcome adversities turn out great careers.”
Wagner stays home
East wide receiver Gabe Wagner gets to play college football in the same stadium he played his Black Raiders games in: Elwood Olsen Stadium.
Wagner led East with 16 receptions and was second on the team in yards (286).
The Mustang-to-be is excited to work with the fellow Mustangs wide receivers and quarterback Joe Dolincheck.
“You look at their wide receiver production the last few years, it’s so great,” Wagner said. “I’m really excited to be a part of that. I’m playing in front of family and friends every weekend. It’s a great opportunity, and I’m lucky to keep playing in front of them.”
Weah joins already deep RB corps
Denison-Schleswig senior Terrance Weah hopes to add speed to his skill set, and he’ll absolutely need to if he wants to keep up with the likes of AP Ponder, Anthony Sims and even a running back like Tupak Kpeayeh.
However, Weah likes that challenge.
“The good thing about me is that I think I can do anything that (AP) can,” Weah said. “I’m a little bigger than him. He is a little taller than me, but I do have the size and the weight. This is the first time I actually get to have competition and fight for a spot. I thought of the depth as a positive. AP is going to have a lot of NFL scouts possibly look at him. That’s a great way for them to see me when I’m young. I saw all that as a better opportunity not only for college, but for the future.”
Weah was listed at 5-8 and 205 pounds, according to Quik Stats. Weah was 11th in Class 3A last season in rushing, as he amassed 1,075 yards.
Weah’s single-game season-high in yards was 220 on Sept. 6 against Council Bluffs Lincoln.
Other local signees included Tevin Harms of OABCIG, Issac Pingel from Spencer and Storm Lake’s Colton Dreith.
“I’m excited about all these guys,” Ryan said. “That’s one of the great things about these signing days. Just getting guys together and getting them excited about the future.”