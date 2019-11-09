Taylor helps No. 16 Wisconsin outlast No. 18 Iowa

MADISON, Wis. — Jonathan Taylor rushed for a season-high 250 yards and Danny Davis ran for a touchdown and caught another as No. 16 Wisconsin outlasted No. 18 Iowa 24-22 on Saturday.

Taylor became the first running back this season to rush for more than 100 yards against Iowa, as Wisconsin (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten, No. 13 College Football Playoff) held on to the Heartland Trophy, given each year to the winner of this game. The Badgers have beaten Iowa four straight times.

"We had to close the game out," said Taylor, who rushed for 130 yards in the fourth quarter alone. "So you've got to make sure you're being efficient and you're playing your best ball."

Taylor's 250 yards on 31 carries are the most ever by a Wisconsin player against Iowa, surpassing the previous high of 216 by Ron Dayne in 1999.

"Taylor, what an exceptional player he is," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "He certainly proved that tonight. We were very impressed with that performance."

Quintez Cephus caught five passes for 94 yards and his fourth touchdown of the season to help Wisconsin stay in contention for the Big Ten West crown.

Davis' two scores - a 17-yard run and a 4-yard reception - helped the Badgers take a 14-6 lead at halftime.