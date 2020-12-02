Teddy Allen scores 23 in Nebraska's win over South Dakota

LINCOLN — It’s an empty Pinnacle Bank Arena, so you didn’t have to guess at how Nebraska guard Teddy Allen’s roar sounded as he came to the bench early in the second half of NU’s 76-69 win over South Dakota.

You could hear it echo.

The former Boys Town star had just scored seven straight of his game-high 23 points to get the Huskers’ blood flowing Tuesday night after a sluggish, foul-ridden first half in which Allen had played just six minutes. He made up for it in a hurry.

“We rode Teddy,” said coach Fred Hoiberg, who later noted Allen’s ability to score all over the floor. “Teddy really got it going. We just cleared things out and let him go to work.”

By the time Allen celebrated a second corner 3-pointer from Husker guard Kobe Webster, the rest of his teammates had caught up with him.

NU (3-1) used a 12-2 run midway through the second half to put away the pesky Coyotes (0-3), who couldn’t buy a 3-pointer for most of the game but had a pace and defensive plan to frustrate Nebraska, which frequently turned possessions into aggressive, one-on-one drives to the hoop.