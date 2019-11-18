TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Brian Ferentz makes necessary adjustments for Iowa

SIOUX CITY -- Those of us who author opinions on sports news tend to do a little too much second-guessing of coaches, athletes or referees.

Many of these views can be thought-provoking twists on things our readers may not have considered, but many others simply echo things we’ve heard several of you already say.

One of the major topics around here in recent weeks has been the struggles that a rather talented Iowa football team has had putting the ball in the end zone. Fingers were being pointed in a number of directions, but they were aimed most at an offensive coordinator whose dad is the head coach -- and a future College Football Hall of Famer, I’m confident to add.

From my end of things, I need to clean up a couple of comments on Kirk Ferentz’s son, Brian, who at 36 is already in his third season calling plays for the Hawkeyes’ offense. After nearly four hours on a chilly day at Kinnick Stadium, I’m getting a better feel for a guy ESPN ranks as one of the Big Ten’s top assistants under the age of 40.

Even after knocking off seventh-ranked and undefeated Minnesota on Saturday, that unit ranks a lowly 91st out of 130 FBS programs with 372.6 yards a game.