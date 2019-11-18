TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Brian Ferentz makes necessary adjustments for Iowa

SIOUX CITY -- Those of us who author opinions on sports news tend to do a little too much second-guessing of coaches, athletes or referees.
Many of these views can be thought-provoking twists on things our readers may not have considered, but many others simply echo things we’ve heard several of you already say.
One of the major topics around here in recent weeks has been the struggles that a rather talented Iowa football team has had putting the ball in the end zone. Fingers were being pointed in a number of directions, but they were aimed most at an offensive coordinator whose dad is the head coach -- and a future College Football Hall of Famer, I’m confident to add.
From my end of things, I need to clean up a couple of comments on Kirk Ferentz’s son, Brian, who at 36 is already in his third season calling plays for the Hawkeyes’ offense. After nearly four hours on a chilly day at Kinnick Stadium, I’m getting a better feel for a guy ESPN ranks as one of the Big Ten’s top assistants under the age of 40.
Even after knocking off seventh-ranked and undefeated Minnesota on Saturday, that unit ranks a lowly 91st out of 130 FBS programs with 372.6 yards a game.
Not so coincidentally, I’ve felt, that’s exactly where the Iowa offense wound up while posting a 9-4 record last season, averaging an even 375 total yards. And these two showings have followed a dismal ranking of 116th for a 2017 squad that managed to go 8-5 with a mere 329.5 yards per contest.
Defense has been the backbone of Iowa football success for a long time, actually, and this speaks to the essence of a program that rarely lands the so-called five-star recruits. So, the offensive numbers can be a bit misleading.
When you lean heavily on the fundamentals of tackling, you can build a solid defense with less formidable talent. It’s not so easy to be dynamic on offense without some very special playmakers.
The pundits called for Brian Ferentz to be more creative with his offense. Soon after Saturday’s opening kickoff, it was obvious he’d reached that same conclusion. And let me make certain to propose that he got there on his own, not merely by scouring newspapers for tips. What do we know, right?
Straight out of the great Hayden Fry’s bag of tricks came a liberal helping of “exotics” like the reverse the Hawks called three times, I believe, getting solid production on two of these. The lone clunker was blown up because quarterback Nate Stanley executed the sort of ineffective block we should probably expect from a quarterback.
Some were appealing for Iowa to give more touches to true freshman running back Tyler Goodson, the former Atlanta-area prep star named player of the year in Georgia last season. The young coordinator delivered here, too, with Goodson netting an impressive 94-yard day on a season-high 13 rushing attempts. He could definitely do more, providing it wasn’t a serious injury that kept him out during the game’s final minutes.
It was also a breakout day for redshirt freshman wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, who led Stanley’s receiving corps with six catches and 77 of his team’s 173 passing yards. Also worth more than just a nod was the strongest performance of the season for an offensive line that includes Landan and Levi Paulsen, the senior twins from Woodbury Central in Moville.
The Hawks, who moved from 23rd to 19th in this week’s AP poll, were taking more chances in this one, as well. It started very early when they spurned a long field goal try on the game’s seventh play from scrimmage, getting rewarded with an 11-yard bullseye from Stanley to tight end Nate Wieting on fourth-and-one at the Minnesota 32.
That set up a touchdown pass to Nico Ragaini that helped pave the way to a 20-6 halftime lead.
Yet another case to suggest statistics, indeed, can be overrated was made by an Iowa victory in which the first Minnesota team to reach 9-0 since 1904 went down to defeat (23-19) after outgaining its host by a 141-yard margin, 431 to 290.
This was the kind of win the Hawkeyes needed to improve their destination for a bowl game. Then again, it won’t matter all that much if they can’t follow up by winning the last two games on the schedule.
That starts with Saturday’s home finale against surprising Illinois, which is now bowl-eligible at 6-4 after winning four in a row since an early four-game skid that included home losses to Eastern Michigan (34-31) and Nebraska (42-38).
The Illini were just 9-27 in three previous years under Lovie Smith, who was 81-63 in nine years as head coach of the Chicago Bears and then a woeful 8-24 in a two-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The capper is once again the day after Thanksgiving, when Iowa travels to Lincoln, seeking its fifth straight win over Nebraska, which leads the all-time series by a decisive 29-17-3 margin.
It has turned into an exceptional autumn for this 14-team league called the Big Ten. With 10 games in the books for all 14 squads, Iowa is one of seven with seven or more wins and all seven were in the AP’s Top 25 before Indiana, enjoying one of its best years in a long while, dropped out after a respectable 34-27 loss at Penn State left the Hoosiers 7-3.
Indiana hasn’t finished above .500 for the last 11 seasons in a row and this longtime basketball power has not logged more than seven football victories since 1993, a quarter-century ago.