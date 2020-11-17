TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Cornie Wassink was a special person

One that he knew quite well was football, where he was named offensive MVP for a national runner-up team at Northwestern College in 1972. He must have been a dominant force to garner an award that typically goes to the people who handle the ball.

A four-year starter for the great Larry Korver, Cornie was still in college when he began working track meets. He was also still working toward his degree when he married his wife, Debra, on Aug. 10, 1972.

The couple raised two sons, Matthew and Ryan, who presented them with seven grandchildren, all of whom live in the Twin Cities suburbs of Arden Hills and Stillwater. All were present when he passed away last Thursday in a Minneapolis hospital, falling victim to COVID-19 after battling cancer and heart disease.

Despite all of his commitments over 50 years of officiating, this is a family that gave Cornie his greatest joy. At the same time, he became great friends with about as many people as one man could ever know.

Even the short list of honors and achievements is nearly too long to enumerate, but let’s give it a try.