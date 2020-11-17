TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Cornie Wassink was a special person

SIOUX CITY – When his parents gave him the unique name of “Cornelius Arlin Wassink,’’ they must have known what a special person he would turn out to be.
Long before that all proved to be true, the name had become “Cornie” and it was a most suitable handle for a consummate gentleman whose accomplishments are almost too numerous to mention.
And, from the perspective of someone born 48 days before him, I prefer to believe this 70-year-old Sioux Center native was too young to die.
It’s curious to me how our lives ran in somewhat parallel lines. I was a young man when I came to know Cornie, a young assistant coach on some excellent Fairfield High School football teams guided by the innovative Pearl Smith.
If memory serves, by the way, he helped Smith get teams into the state playoffs four years in a row from 1974 through 1977. Matter of fact, the Trojans’ Class 3A state semifinal loss to Audubon was my final assignment before leaving the Ottumwa Courier.
Cornie made his way back to his roots just about the time I was adopting this region as my longtime home. The coincidence, I recall, amused us both when he hand-delivered results of a phenomenal girls district track meet loaded with state title contenders.
This was back in the late 1970’s, when he was already acknowledged as one of Iowa high school sports’ premier officials. Although track and field became his signature, so to speak, he refereed in no less than eight different sports.
One that he knew quite well was football, where he was named offensive MVP for a national runner-up team at Northwestern College in 1972. He must have been a dominant force to garner an award that typically goes to the people who handle the ball.
A four-year starter for the great Larry Korver, Cornie was still in college when he began working track meets. He was also still working toward his degree when he married his wife, Debra, on Aug. 10, 1972.
The couple raised two sons, Matthew and Ryan, who presented them with seven grandchildren, all of whom live in the Twin Cities suburbs of Arden Hills and Stillwater. All were present when he passed away last Thursday in a Minneapolis hospital, falling victim to COVID-19 after battling cancer and heart disease.
Despite all of his commitments over 50 years of officiating, this is a family that gave Cornie his greatest joy. At the same time, he became great friends with about as many people as one man could ever know.
Even the short list of honors and achievements is nearly too long to enumerate, but let’s give it a try.
Collaborating with John Lowry, he was a co-founder of the Iowa Association of Track Officials in the year 2000. He served two separate terms (2002-03 and 2014-16) as president of that organization, which inducted him into its hall of fame in 2009. A year earlier, he joined the officials hall of fame compiled by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
The high school starter for the Drake Relays in 2012, he piled up Iowa official of the year awards in boys track (2001) and girls track (2003) as well as boys and girls cross country (2016).
A veteran official at the NCAA and NAIA national track and field championships, he worked numerous state high school meets and also the USA Track and Field nationals hosted several times by Drake.
Survivors include all four of his siblings, sisters Jan, Hilaine, Gloria and Arlis, who all grew up on the family farm just north of Sioux Center. And he leaves big shoes to fill at Northwestern, where he served in various capacities over 43 years, including his stint as the school’s first alumni director. Most recently, he had worked as the director of planned giving, establishing endowed scholarships at the Orange City school.
A new scholarship will be the Wassink Track and Field Scholarship Fund at Northwestern, which is where the family asks for contributions in lieu of flowers. Those tributes can be directed to the widow, Deb Wassink at 1207 Oakwood Court, Alton, Iowa 51003-8566.
Funeral services are to be held at 2 p.m. today at New Hope Evangelical Free Church in Orange City and interment will follow at the Nassau Township Cemetery near Alton.
It is with my deepest sympathy that I express my own personal regret to all of Cornie’s family and friends and to the Northwestern College community he loved so dearly. He will be greatly missed by many, myself included.
Former Journal sports editor Terry Hersom can be reached at thersom@cableone.net.
