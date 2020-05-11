TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Eldred 'Salty' Saltwell was a staple of the Chicago Cubs front office

SIOUX CITY -- Spend a number of decades in sports journalism and a few “perks” get dangled in your face.
Several of my colleagues over the years have taken this to the extreme, in my view, and I’m not proud to say a few of them have exchanged a little extra publicity for favors ranging from golf vacations to prime tickets for sporting events.
It was rarely as bad as any of that may sound, I should stress. More importantly, avoiding any hint of impropriety along these lines has been a priority throughout my career.
The rare exception came shortly after taking over as sports editor of The Journal in November of 1977. Soon after sharpening all my pencils and arranging my desk, I was advised by veteran Journal sports staffer Ron Malchow that a longtime Chicago Cubs executive was a Sioux City native, Eldred “Salty” Saltwell.
As such, at any rate, Saltwell, a 1942 East High grad, didn’t seem to mind obliging us when we appealed to him for complimentary seats – usually very good ones – at Wrigley Field. And, of course, it wasn’t as though these opportunities were going to influence the exposure our newspaper gave the Cubs, a fan favorite with a strong cross-section of our readers.
If I tapped that resource more than two or three times over the years, I’d be quite surprised. Matter of fact, I never met Saltwell face-to-face until April of 2005, when we inducted him into our Greater Siouxland Athletic Association Hall of Fame.
During a nice evening at the Sioux City Convention Center, I learned quite a lot about Salty, whose wife, the former Betty Ann Cairy, also graduated from East. Fifteen years after sharing some of that in another column, I’m pleased to have found my notes on a consummate gentleman who passed away May 3 at the age of 96.
As a Chicago Tribune story on our pages indicated last week, Saltwell got his start in baseball as an usher for his hometown Sioux City Soos, a farm club of the old New York Giants.
That was in the summer of 1947, after his sophomore year at Morningside College, where he is also a member of the M-Club Hall of Fame.
Seven years later, the last four as the Soos’ business manager, he left the hometown to become the Western League’s executive vice-president and secretary. One year later, in 1955, he took over as the president and general manager of the Des Moines Cubs, later working for Cubs affiliates in Los Angeles and Fort Worth, Texas, before moving up to the parent club in May of 1958.
Plenty was yet to come during what became a 50-year affiliation with Cubs organization, owned most of this time by the Wrigley family. Although Salty’s primary chores involved the business side of things, he did serve one season (1976) as the team’s general manager.
“I had been working with the players on a lot of contracts, so I took over as the general manager and had less to do with the business operation,’’ he told me.
However, when the club’s business manager resigned due to health reasons, Saltwell took over that job.
“I said to Mr. Wrigley that I thought I’d do better on the business end because I’d spent more years with that,’’ he said. “He agreed with that and then they brought in Bob Kennedy (as the GM).”
Despite this turn of events, Saltwell logged for many years on the National League scheduling committee, which pulled off a challenging task that eventually was turned over to a great extent to computers.
FAREWELL, HERB
It turns out that May 3 was certainly a doubly sad day for Sioux City’s baseball community. Not only was that the day Salty Saltwell’s long life came to an end, it was also the day we lost a devoted baseball fan, Herb Foster, a Sioux City native and Moville-area farmer who once owned a share in our Sioux City Explorers.
Afflicted with multiple sclerosis for many years, Herb was among the local investors who stepped up in the late 1990’s, when former X’s manager Ed Nottle put together a group to buy the team from its original owner, Bill Pereira of Boise, Idaho.
Even after John Roost accepted sole ownership for a franchise that costs him considerable money each year, Foster remained a dedicated fan of the team and also to baseball in general.
Just 70 when he died, Herb is survived by a son, Tim, and a daughter, Alexis, along with two sisters and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
HAWKEYE HOPEFUL
While his sister, Kiana, waits to recoup her senior track and field season at Oregon next year, Kingsley’s Nick Phelps is listed on the University of Iowa football roster as a sophomore punter.
Nick was Iowa’s Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year in 2018, when he won state titles in the shot put and discus. His career-best 67-2 in the shot rewrote the state meet record (all classes) and ranks second on the state’s all-time list behind only the 52-year-old state-record throw of 70-11 by Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Doug Lane.
With a P.R. also of 196 feet, 2.5 inches in the discus, you might have thought Nick would follow the track route in college, but at 5-10, 215 pounds he opted for football and spent one season as a redshirt at North Dakota State.
Third on the all-time Iowa prep shot put chart, incidentally, is 2017 Mount Vernon grad Tristan Wirfs at 67-0. Of course, Wirfs was the big tackle for Iowa who bypassed his senior season with the Hawkeyes and was the 13th pick in the recent NFL draft, going to Tampa Bay.
If you want to see an amazing YouTube video, check out the one in which the 6-5, 322-pound Wirfs somehow leaps out of water three feet deep and lands on the deck of a swimming pool.
