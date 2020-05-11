TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Eldred 'Salty' Saltwell was a staple of the Chicago Cubs front office

During a nice evening at the Sioux City Convention Center, I learned quite a lot about Salty, whose wife, the former Betty Ann Cairy, also graduated from East. Fifteen years after sharing some of that in another column, I’m pleased to have found my notes on a consummate gentleman who passed away May 3 at the age of 96.

As a Chicago Tribune story on our pages indicated last week, Saltwell got his start in baseball as an usher for his hometown Sioux City Soos, a farm club of the old New York Giants.

That was in the summer of 1947, after his sophomore year at Morningside College, where he is also a member of the M-Club Hall of Fame.

Seven years later, the last four as the Soos’ business manager, he left the hometown to become the Western League’s executive vice-president and secretary. One year later, in 1955, he took over as the president and general manager of the Des Moines Cubs, later working for Cubs affiliates in Los Angeles and Fort Worth, Texas, before moving up to the parent club in May of 1958.

Plenty was yet to come during what became a 50-year affiliation with Cubs organization, owned most of this time by the Wrigley family. Although Salty’s primary chores involved the business side of things, he did serve one season (1976) as the team’s general manager.