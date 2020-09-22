TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Enjoying the abbreviated MLB, Chicago Cubs season

SIOUX CITY -- I realize many of you have thumbed your noses at Major League Baseball’s abbreviated 60-game schedule, but I’ve definitely enjoyed the entertainment all four major professional sports have afforded us in such difficult times as these.
Making sense of the baseball “season” has been somewhat of a challenge, but my beloved Chicago Cubs have just about wrapped up the National League Central Division flag with a 32-22 mark. With only six games to play heading into Tuesday night’s action, that’s 4.5 games in front of St. Louis (26-25) and Cincinnati (28-27), tied for second and still very much in the hunt for a ticket to an expanded postseason “tournament.’’
Hard telling how the Cubs have pulled this off with an anemic offense batting .224, which is better than only two other National League teams. It has been a remarkably rough season for superstars Kris Bryant (.195), Anthony Rizzo (.214), Javier Baez (.206) and Kyle Schwarber (.198). Bryant, the 2017 league MVP, becomes a free agent after next season, but his stock in trade has definitely diminished.
On top of that, first-year Manager David Ross has been saddled with one of the poorest bullpens in the game.
Somehow, though, the Cubs’ overall earned run average of 3.87 trails only the Dodgers (3.06) and Padres (3.80) in the NL, thanks largely to strong contributions from the starting rotation. That’s quite a feat considering Jose Quintana and Tyler Chatwood, two of the anticipated regulars in that group, have both spent extended time on the injured list.
With only a 60-game schedule, many purists will shrug off whatever happens in the playoffs. I’d like to think the Cubs have a realistic chance to add to their breakthrough world championship of 2016, but I’m not holding my breath. Vegas oddsmakers, I’m told, give them only a four percent chance at winning it all.
BIG TEN FOOTBALL
The coronavirus pandemic still poses a serious threat to all of us, especially those of us who’ve put on a lot of miles and battled through some serious health concerns.
Still, I applaud the Big Ten Conference for reversing course on the plan to postpone football until next spring. If you’re Ohio State, picked No. 2 in a preseason national poll, you realize that a spring slate would have knocked you out of any shot in the four-team FBS championship series.
Stepping up to protest a lost season, Big Ten athletes and their parents were very much united in their appeals for the conference to come up with a new plan. And even though it will be just a nine-game regular season, all against conference opponents, that’ll be fun to follow.
According to a physician friend, the face-to-face exposure required to transmit COVID-19 from one football player to another isn’t a realist scenario for such a fast-moving game. Considering the manner in which the virus has impacted healthy college-age students, I believe this will all work out fine.
Iowa appears to have caught a bit of a break when the league revamped its schedule. The Hawkeyes, projected as the top challenger to Wisconsin’s defending West Division winners, were able to erase a scheduled road game at powerful Ohio State while Wisconsin had to swap out a road game at Maryland to play at Michigan.
For what it’s worth, Iowa’s eight opponents went 36-36 in Big Ten games a year ago, which is nearly identical to the composite mark of 35-37 for the teams on Wisconsin’s slate.
MILKMEN REIGN
Hopefully, the newly resurfaced parking lot at Lewis and Clark Park won’t be sitting empty next summer, when the independent American Association returns with a newly crowned champ.
As most are aware, our Sioux City Explorers were unable to play their 28th season of professional baseball because the X’s were one of six teams in the 12-team league to call off their 2020 season.
In the meantime, the Milwaukee Milkmen (34-26) and Sioux Falls Canaries (31-27) finished 1-2 in the standings and advanced to a best-of-seven championship series. That was a terrific turnaround for the second-year Association franchise, which went just 38-62 in its inaugural season last year.
Milwaukee, which plays its home games in suburban Franklin, Wis., dismissed Manager Gary McClure and promoted his young assistant, Anthony Barone, who had managed four seasons with the Jamestown (N.Y.) Jammers of the short-season Class A New York-Penn League.
HAPPY ENDING
It always throws me for a loop when I read how time truly does fly. Such was the case when I learned that former University of Iowa quarterback James “Butch’’ Caldwell, a native of Dayton, Ohio, is now a 66-year-old man.
The age is irrelevant other than to underscore the perseverance of Caldwell, named MVP of a 5-6 Iowa squad coached by Bob Commings in 1976.
Back then, it seems, the versatile signal-caller pursued a degree in general studies, which Iowa no longer offers. Hence, he walked away from five years in Iowa City without a degree.
According to Iowa Magazine, an alumni publication, that disappointment has been rectified. After more than 30 years coaching high school football and girls track and field, Caldwell went back to school and completed the 35 semester hours he needed to earn a degree in communication studies.
No formal ceremony was held, but the highly non-traditional student received his diploma on May 16.
“I was one of the first African-American quarterbacks to start at a major university,’’ he points out proudly. “And I’m in the first class to graduate that didn’t get to march because of the coronavirus. I will make history again.’’
