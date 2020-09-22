TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Enjoying the abbreviated MLB, Chicago Cubs season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- I realize many of you have thumbed your noses at Major League Baseball’s abbreviated 60-game schedule, but I’ve definitely enjoyed the entertainment all four major professional sports have afforded us in such difficult times as these.

Making sense of the baseball “season” has been somewhat of a challenge, but my beloved Chicago Cubs have just about wrapped up the National League Central Division flag with a 32-22 mark. With only six games to play heading into Tuesday night’s action, that’s 4.5 games in front of St. Louis (26-25) and Cincinnati (28-27), tied for second and still very much in the hunt for a ticket to an expanded postseason “tournament.’’

Hard telling how the Cubs have pulled this off with an anemic offense batting .224, which is better than only two other National League teams. It has been a remarkably rough season for superstars Kris Bryant (.195), Anthony Rizzo (.214), Javier Baez (.206) and Kyle Schwarber (.198). Bryant, the 2017 league MVP, becomes a free agent after next season, but his stock in trade has definitely diminished.

On top of that, first-year Manager David Ross has been saddled with one of the poorest bullpens in the game.