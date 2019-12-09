TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Iowa and Iowa State land in nice destinations

SIOUX CITY -- After hours of research Monday, I’ve managed to count up all the major college bowl games that will unfold from December 20 through the sixth annual FBS national championship game January 13 in New Orleans.
You probably added it up far quicker because your eyes hone in on that small type a little better than mine. So, yes, I’m a little overdue for new glasses.
In fairness, though, the list in Monday’s Journal came from the Associated Press, which has its occasional imperfections, just like all of us. And, the list of “College Football Bowl Games” starts off with Navy versus Army at Mobile, Ala., with no date given.
So, I’m going to set the record straight and confide a couple of things to you. First, the annual Army-Navy game is not a bowl game. Rather, it’s traditionally the final game on college football’s regular-season schedule. Secondly, the only “Army-Navy” in Mobile -- according to Google, that is -- is a surplus store.
Unless Google and I missed the memo, that Army-Navy game, which is slated for this Saturday, will once again be played in Philadelphia.
Now, I will disclose the tally on this winter’s actual bowl games, which is 41. And, since that counts the aforementioned title game, which pairs up the winners from the two Dec. 28 national semifinals, my abacus indicates that only 80 FBS teams have made it to a bowl.
That’s “only” 80 out of 130.
What’s amazing to me is that exactly 80 of those 130 programs came up with the six wins often cited as making a school “bowl eligible.” So, what would happen if only 79 or some smaller number registered six wins? What then?
Meantime, I’m going to predict there’ll still be more than 40 pre-championship bowl games in the future. That’s even though I’d have to expect such a development might lead to an embarrassing motion picture like the superb current hit “Dark Waters” (my latest movie review) and make the National Collegiate Athletic Association look about as bad as DuPont.
Moving forward, let’s have a little applause for Iowa and arch-rival Iowa State, both of which are not only headed for bowl games but also have landed trips to a couple of the warmer postseason destinations, San Diego and Orlando.
No scoop here, but Iowa will take on Southern California in San Diego’s Holiday Bowl contest at 7 p.m. CST on Friday, Dec. 27 and then Iowa State meets Notre Dame in Orlando’s Camping World Bowl at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30. That Saturday, by the way, is also when the FBS playoff semifinals are slated, pitting top-seeded LSU and Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl and No. 2 Ohio State against No. 3 Clemson, the defending champ, in the Fiesta Bowl.
Just to make things easy and help you sound like an expert, here’s a little tip: Since Ohio State reigned in the inaugural FBS playoffs in 2014, the champions in order have been Alabama, Clemson, Alabama and Clemson again.
You will further outsmart at least a few of your friends if you point out that Alabama’s 70 previous bowl appearances is easily first on the chart. Georgia is a distant second at 55 while Iowa’s foe, USC, is third with 54 (one ahead of Nebraska) and USC’s 35-19 bowl record ranks the Trojans second in bowl wins behind only Alabama (41-26-3).
This is just the ninth time Iowa and Iowa State have both gone bowling in the same season and all of those have happened since 2001. Naturally, that’s largely due to the fact that the number of bowl games has grown so dramatically over the last few decades. This Camping World Bowl is one of many that have had a long list of names. This is the game’s 30th year (the first 11 were played in Miami Gardens) and there have been six previous sponsors. It started as the Blockbuster Bowl in 1990.
Iowa State, which has played 122 seasons of football to Iowa’s 121, didn’t land a bowl berth until its 74th autumn, which was 1971. The Cyclones went bowling four times in the ‘70’s -- twice with Johnny Majors (still kicking at 84) and twice with Earle Bruce (87 when he died last year). Iowa, experiencing about its darkest decade on the gridiron, spent the holidays watching TV.
ISU didn’t get back to a bowl until 2000 and this will be the Cyclones 11th trip in the 20 seasons since then (overall, they’re 4-10 in postseason play).
Iowa has earned bowl berths seven years in a row and an impressive 17 of the last 19, staying home only twice (2012 and 2007). This will be the 33rd time the Hawkeyes have extended their season and they’ve gone 16-15-1 in the previous 32.
Let’s look over the matchups for Iowa, a 1.5-point favorite over USC as of Monday, and for ISU, a 3.5-point underdog to Notre Dame.
Iowa, as you’ve heard throughout this and many other seasons, pins its hopes on the defensive side, ranking fifth nationally with opponents averaging just 13.2 points. The offense just hasn’t held up its end of the bargain, averaging 23.8 points (a lowly 99th in FBS) and 369.8 total yards (98th).
Southern California will test that defense with an offense that has stacked up 463.7 yards per contest, 18th best in the country. The Trojans haven’t cashed in on that so much (33.2 points a game ranks 36th), which is why they’re 8-4 to Iowa’s 9-3 (all three losses by a total of just 14 points).
Iowa State has an offense that ranks 21st in yards per game (458.7), featuring sophomore quarterback Matt Purdy, who is fourth in the nation with 3,760 passing yards. The Cyclones’ defense has been relatively solid at 43rd in yards allowed (362.2) and 52nd in points surrendered (25.3). Still, they face a tall order in Notre Dame, which is 13th in points scored (37.1 a game) and 14th in points allowed (18.7).