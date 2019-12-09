TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Iowa and Iowa State land in nice destinations

You will further outsmart at least a few of your friends if you point out that Alabama’s 70 previous bowl appearances is easily first on the chart. Georgia is a distant second at 55 while Iowa’s foe, USC, is third with 54 (one ahead of Nebraska) and USC’s 35-19 bowl record ranks the Trojans second in bowl wins behind only Alabama (41-26-3).

This is just the ninth time Iowa and Iowa State have both gone bowling in the same season and all of those have happened since 2001. Naturally, that’s largely due to the fact that the number of bowl games has grown so dramatically over the last few decades. This Camping World Bowl is one of many that have had a long list of names. This is the game’s 30th year (the first 11 were played in Miami Gardens) and there have been six previous sponsors. It started as the Blockbuster Bowl in 1990.

Iowa State, which has played 122 seasons of football to Iowa’s 121, didn’t land a bowl berth until its 74th autumn, which was 1971. The Cyclones went bowling four times in the ‘70’s -- twice with Johnny Majors (still kicking at 84) and twice with Earle Bruce (87 when he died last year). Iowa, experiencing about its darkest decade on the gridiron, spent the holidays watching TV.