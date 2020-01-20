TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Iowa's run impressive considering what the Hawkeyes have overcome

SIOUX CITY -- I was never really sure whether Yogi Berra knew he had come up with a clever line or if the former New York Yankees catcher simply stumbled into some of the more amusing observations I’ve ever heard.
A personal favorite: “When you come to the fork in the road, take it.’’
That’s where we’re at in this 2019-20 college basketball season. It’s that fork in the road where some teams head north while others go south.
I’m wondering just what lies ahead for an Iowa men’s basketball team that leaped into the latest AP Top 25 on Monday, surging from the “receiving votes” hopefuls to No. 19.
That’s the Hawkeyes’ reward for a much-needed three-game winning streak that has hiked their record to 13-5. Next up is upstart Rutgers, ranked No. 24 with a 14-4 mark, invading Carver-Hawkeye Arena for an 8 p.m. tip Wednesday night.
The Scarlet Knights are all but certain to end a drought of 13 losing seasons in a row and probably reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 29 years. And they’re getting it done with defense, allowing just 58.7 points a game and a .364 opponents’ shooting percentage, both tops in the league.
Things don’t get any easier after that in a Big Ten race that seems to be about as strong from top to bottom as we’ve seen it in years. After Rutgers, Iowa sandwiches home games with tradition-rich Wisconsin and No. 21 Illinois around a road contest at No. 17 Maryland.
And Maryland, rest assured, will have a chip on its shoulder after getting walloped 67-49 in Iowa City on Jan. 10.
Let’s take a positive approach and project Iowa winning maybe three or even all of these next four assignments. The Hawkeyes have certainly been stepping it up of late, featuring junior center Luka Garza, one of the top “bigs” in the country, along with Joe Wieskamp and redshirt freshman C.J. Fredrick.
Garza, a 6-11 post from the D.C. area, leads the Big Ten in scoring with 22.9 points a game. Wieskamp, a sophomore from Muscatine who is Iowa’s all-time Class 4A prep scoring leader, is eighth in the conference at 14.8 per contest. Meanwhile, Fredrick, a 6-3 guard from Cincinnati, is at 11.1 a game after missing three games with a foot injury.
That injury, by the way, was termed a “stress reaction,’’ a possible precursor to a stress fracture. That’s a slippery slope in the medical department because a full-blown stress fracture can often put you on the shelf longer than if you’d sustained an actual fracture.
Hawkeye fans are certainly hoping Fredrick doesn’t aggravate that condition. After all, this has started looking like a very promising winter for what is Coach Fran McCaffery’s 10th season at Iowa. That’s a fact that still catches many of us off-guard. Then again, it’s no more surprising than everything this team has done thus far.
It hasn’t been ignored, certainly, but then again I don’t think we’ve heard nearly enough about all the Hawks have overcome in a journey that will likely net them a fifth NCAA bid in seven years.
There were plenty of updates on Jordan Bohannan before the outstanding senior point guard determined that he’d be better off letting an injured hip heal up some more, postponing his final college campaign until next winter. This was a major blow, to be sure.
Before that ever became official, power forward Jack Nunge, a 6-11 redshirt sophomore who started the first five games, sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and his season was through.
Hard telling what sort of impact he’d have had, but McCaffery’s younger son, Patrick, a 6-9, 190-pound freshman who overcame thyroid cancer a few years back, was also shut down for the season – still battling some after-effects and, obviously, needing to pack on some weight.
Many have forgotten, but add all these personnel setbacks to two more very big losses that took place after Iowa went 23-12 last season, pushing the program’s win total to 163 over the last eight years. That’s a stretch that includes the school’s first streak of six years with 18 or more wins (2012-17).
The biggest jolt, of course, was Tyler Cook’s decision to forego his senior season and make himself eligible for the NBA Draft. The 6-9, 255-pounder may as well have stuck around for another year of development, considering he was not among the 60 players chosen in that draft.
Cook, a three-year starter who averaged 14.5 points and 7.6 rebounds a year ago, signed a free agent contract with the Denver Nuggets last Aug. 13, but the Nuggets released him during preseason camp on Oct. 16. Three days later, he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Earlier this month, Cleveland converted Cook's two-way contract to a standard NBA contract but a few days later, Cook was waived. On Jan. 9, Cook was re-signed by the Cavs and assigned him to their G-League affiliate. However, reports say Cleveland is going to sign Cook to another 10-day contract. He's averaging just 2.1 points and 0.9 rebounds in 3.5 minutes per contest in eight appearances.
With the Canton Charge in the G-League, he is averaging 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game.
Also bailing after Iowa lost its second start in the Big Dance last March was Isaiah Moss, another three-year starter. A 6-5 guard from Chicago’s Simeon Career Academy, Moss opened up an opportunity for Fredrick when he headed for Kansas as a graduate transfer (degree in sports and recreation management).
Moss started the final 28 games of his freshman year, then started all 68 games the last two seasons before joining the Jayhawks. He has made just one start in 16 games, but he’s averaging over eight points a game for a KU team that leaped from sixth to third in Monday’s AP balloting.
Fran McCaffery isn’t exactly a cheery crowd favorite, but he knows his business and that starts with putting together a solid staff. For all 10 years in Iowa City, that staff has included former North High all-stater Kirk Speraw, who had a very successful 17-year stint as the head coach at Central Florida before winding up back in his home state.
You might notice another familiar face on the Iowa bench decked out in a coat and tie. That’s true freshman Aidan Vanderloo, an all-stater out of East High who is redshirting this season as a recruited walk-on.