TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Iowa's run impressive considering what the Hawkeyes have overcome

It hasn’t been ignored, certainly, but then again I don’t think we’ve heard nearly enough about all the Hawks have overcome in a journey that will likely net them a fifth NCAA bid in seven years.

There were plenty of updates on Jordan Bohannan before the outstanding senior point guard determined that he’d be better off letting an injured hip heal up some more, postponing his final college campaign until next winter. This was a major blow, to be sure.

Before that ever became official, power forward Jack Nunge, a 6-11 redshirt sophomore who started the first five games, sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and his season was through.

Hard telling what sort of impact he’d have had, but McCaffery’s younger son, Patrick, a 6-9, 190-pound freshman who overcame thyroid cancer a few years back, was also shut down for the season – still battling some after-effects and, obviously, needing to pack on some weight.

Many have forgotten, but add all these personnel setbacks to two more very big losses that took place after Iowa went 23-12 last season, pushing the program’s win total to 163 over the last eight years. That’s a stretch that includes the school’s first streak of six years with 18 or more wins (2012-17).