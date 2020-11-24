TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Iowa's, Iowa State's coaching leads to success

SIOUX CITY – Most of America’s sports venues are operating without spectators, but it has certainly been a welcome shot in the arm to have baseball, basketball, hockey and now football come alive in spite of the global pandemic.
Medical professionals warn us to remain vigilant in our efforts to help defeat the coronavirus and I’m encouraged by the way Americans everywhere seem to have stepped up in a very difficult time.
That said, it’s been fun to watch what we’ve seen on TV and to anticipate more to come.
So, today, as we look back on an entertaining weekend in college football, we also await the season basketball opener for a fifth-ranked Iowa squad. The Hawkeyes face North Carolina Central in a 3 p.m. contest at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where they’ll also host Southern University at 4 o’clock Friday afternoon.
Iowa State’s basketball lidlifter is Sunday at noon against Arkansas-Pine Blue.
“Black Friday,’’ as the day after Thanksgiving has come to be known, will also have many of us flipping channels between our state’s two major college football teams. First, it will be No. 15 Iowa State at No. 20 Texas in an 11 a.m. matchup. And much of that will overlap with fast-improving Iowa’s noon clash at home against Nebraska in the annual “Heroes Game.”
This all comes on the heels of a Saturday in which Iowa and Iowa State combined to give Iowans plenty of excitement – Iowa sending Penn State to 0-5 for the first time ever in a 41-21 romp and also Iowa State blasting Kansas State, 45-0. We’ve seldom seen these two programs enjoy more collective success on the same day.
All of this sustained the impressive growth the Hawkeyes and Cyclones have enjoyed after starting the season in disappointing fashion.
After losing two cliffhangers to Purdue (24-20) and Northwestern (21-20), Iowa has won three in a row by a combined margin of 125-35. Meanwhile, after an unexpected 31-14 loss to Louisiana in its season debut, Iowa State has won six of seven, all in Big 12 Conference play, where they’re on top of the standings with a 6-1 league record for the first time ever.
These things don’t happen without plenty of quality coaching, of course, and it all starts with Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz and ISU’s Matt Campbell. Needless to say, both programs are also quite rich in talent, some of which was missed by recruiters at other more high-profile schools.
Iowa State’s outstanding running back Breece Hall, a sophomore from Wichita, is the nation’s leading rusher with 1,034 yards in eight games – 113 more than anyone else. He is complemented so tremendously, too, by junior quarterback Brock Purdy, a Gilbert, Ariz., native who was fourth in the nation on passing yardage last season.
Overlooked? How about the Cyclones’ 6-6, 257-pound junior tight end, Charlie Kolar, somehow missed by Oklahoma University, where his father, Dr. Randy Kolar, is director of the school of civil engineering and environmental science.
Purdy, by the way, has some exceptional backups in true freshmen Hunter Dekkers and Aidan Bouman.
Dekkers, who has appeared in two games, is the former multi-sport star from West Sioux, where he passed for a state-record 10,628 yards and became the school’s career scoring leader in basketball with 1,727 points. The 6-3, 234-pounder from Hawarden was also an all-state pitcher in baseball, posting a 0.40 earned run average in 2019.
Bouman, a 6-6, 242-pounder from Buffalo, Minn., has yet to see the field, but he piled up 9,578 passing yards as a high school star and his father, Todd, logged 11 seasons with four different NFL teams.
You don’t stockpile three quarterbacks of this quality without some excellent recruiting and that all goes back to the hard work and expertise of Campbell, who’ll turn 41 on Sunday. Credit Iowa State with finding one of America’s up-and-coming football coaches when they landed a guy who was 35-15 in five years at Toledo.
Campbell played on three NCAA Division III championship teams and won All-America laurels in his last of four seasons at Mount Union University in Alliance, Ohio.
Relative to its level of competition, Mount Union is truly the most remarkable football program in America with winning streaks of 112 and 110 games during the last three decades. The closest any colleges have come to that is the 47 in a row Bud Wilkinson’s Oklahoma teams put together from 1953 to 1957.
Then we have Iowa’s 22nd-year pilot, Kirk Ferentz, the longest-tenured head coach in the major college ranks. With Saturday’s big win at Penn State, the Pittsburgh native became just the fourth coach to rack up 100 Big Ten wins, joining the august trio of Woody Hayes (153), Bo Schembechler (143) and Amos Alonzo Stagg (115).
After the last three weekends, I might add, I should acknowledge how wrong I was to doubt the decision by Kirk to make his son, Brian, the Hawkeyes’ offensive coordinator. You don’t score 125 points in three games without a strong game plan.
Certainly, Iowa’s defense has had more than a little to do with this, coming up with multiple turnovers in the Hawks’ last seven games. None was more fun to watch than the late 71-yard interception return by defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, a junior from Kenosha, Wis., who flashed uncommon speed for a young man his size.
Losing those first two games by a total of five points, Iowa might easily be 5-0 with a large number of newcomers in the lineup. That’s where the absence of spring practice and the delay early in the season made a difference.
For now, let’s hope for some fun games to watch and a feast that won’t be too painful. Happy Thanksgiving.
Former Journal sports editor Terry Hersom can be reached at thersom@cableone.net.
