TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Iowa's, Iowa State's coaching leads to success

This all comes on the heels of a Saturday in which Iowa and Iowa State combined to give Iowans plenty of excitement – Iowa sending Penn State to 0-5 for the first time ever in a 41-21 romp and also Iowa State blasting Kansas State, 45-0. We’ve seldom seen these two programs enjoy more collective success on the same day.

All of this sustained the impressive growth the Hawkeyes and Cyclones have enjoyed after starting the season in disappointing fashion.

After losing two cliffhangers to Purdue (24-20) and Northwestern (21-20), Iowa has won three in a row by a combined margin of 125-35. Meanwhile, after an unexpected 31-14 loss to Louisiana in its season debut, Iowa State has won six of seven, all in Big 12 Conference play, where they’re on top of the standings with a 6-1 league record for the first time ever.

These things don’t happen without plenty of quality coaching, of course, and it all starts with Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz and ISU’s Matt Campbell. Needless to say, both programs are also quite rich in talent, some of which was missed by recruiters at other more high-profile schools.