TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: It's time to revisit Kinnick-Slater Stadium

On the one hand, it seems as though this campaign falls into lock-step with all the developments thus far related to the “Black Lives Matter’’ movement. So much of this and more are long overdue. Still, the ultimate goal should reinforce the consummate truth that all lives matter.

This isn’t an attempt to jump on a bandwagon. Rather, the bid to pay tribute to Slater on a much larger scale is potentially timely in its own right, coming just when College Football Hall of Famer is about to join the Pro Football Hall in August.

Those are just two of many testaments to the greatness of a Chicago-area native who made his way to Iowa City after a sterling high school career in Clinton. Even I am too “young” to fully grasp what he accomplished before dying of stomach cancer at age 67 in 1966.

Frederick Wayman Slater was the son of a Methodist minister who picked up the nickname “Duke” as a show of affection for the family dog who bore that same name. The athletic youngster was 13 when his father became the pastor of an A.M.E. church in Clinton, which became eternally grateful for the new residents.