TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Making sense of the college football bowl picture

SIOUX CITY – Not even a few days of contemplation have enabled me to make sense of the chaos we’re seeing in postseason college football.
Sure, this has been a year like no other with the global pandemic causing so many problems, which is not to mention the terrible death toll, which is most significant of these.
Still, we’re allowed, I think, to question some dubious decisions that have led us to a bowl season that is open to more scrutiny than usual.
Let’s start with the two strong Power Five teams in our state and the unglamorous challenges they’ve been assigned in much-deserved bowl appearances.
Iowa State, after winning its first regular season championship in the Big 12 Conference, is headed for the “PlayStation Fiesta Bowl’’ in suburban Phoenix to face an Oregon team that finished with a modest 4-2 record. That game is slated for Jan. 2.
The Cyclones are 8-3 after having a regular season win over Oklahoma that the Sooners avenged in the conference title game. They’re one of the most exciting teams in the college game with the nation’s leading rusher in Breece Hall and one of the country’s premier passers in Brock Purdy.
Oregon? Well, if COVID hadn’t forced Washington to pull out of the Pac-12 championship matchup, Oregon wouldn’t have been given the opportunity to pull off a 31-24 win over USC, which was previously 5-0.
Just two years ago, when his school was assigned to face Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl, Washington State Athletic Director Pat Chun said, “We’re very disappointed with where we ended up being ranked. We believe as a 10-win team in a Power Five league, the manner in which our two losses came, statistics how we match up with other teams kind of in the same cluster as us, we believe our resume ranked perhaps higher than where the (bowl game) committee thought it was.’’
After a rant that suggested the Cougars were vastly superior to ISU, Chun’s team edged the Cyclones, 27-24.
Iowa State had every right to feel it was worthy of a stronger bowl game opponent this time around, but Matt Campbell, the Cyclones’ terrific head coach, was nothing but diplomatic and grateful for the invitation to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Actually, Iowa was dealt the more disrespectful matchup, facing a Missouri team that posted a .500 record in Nashville’s Music City Bowl Dec. 30. The Tigers are, however, far better than the 50-50 teams that performed in any other league. After all, the Southeastern Conference, remarkably, is sending 12 of its 14 teams to bowl games – all but LSU, 5-5 and ineligible due to NCAA sanctions, and winless Vanderbilt.
So highly regarded is the SEC that five of its bowl hopefuls sport losing records – South Carolina (2-8), Mississippi State (2-7), Arkansas (3-7), Tennessee (3-6) and Kentucky (4-6).
I’ll concede that SEC football has been the top of the heap for quite a few years now. Nonetheless, I think exceptional Iowa and Iowa State teams are being underestimated much like the mindset that labels Iowa as a mere “flyover state,’’ not the wonderful destination I’ve always considered it to be.
I guess Campbell and Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz aren’t complaining because they know things could be worse.
Consider the plight of Army, which went 9-2 with the college game’s second leading defense, allowing just 271.1 yards a game.
At last count, 12 bowl games on the original schedule have been canceled thus far, which still leaves 56 teams to play in 28 contests. And if you add in the national championship game on Jan. 11, the number is 29.
FICKLE DECISIONS
I’m not impressed with the manner in which the Big Ten Conference has changed its mind on just about everything that has happened this fall.
It started with the change of heart from canceling the entire season to playing an abbreviated schedule starting in late October.
Then, after Michigan pulled out of its regular season finale with Ohio State, the arch-rival Buckeyes were left with a 5-0 record, one game shy of what had been established as the allowable minimum.
I’m not opposed to this particular reversal, by the way, because even if Ohio State had lost to the Wolverines, they’d still have won the Big Ten East at 5-1, holding a tiebreaker over Indiana based on the teams’ head-to-head records.
What truly disappointed me, though, was the complete hodge-podge of a championship weekend that was supposed to pair up teams from the league’s two divisions based on the standings. Under that plan, Iowa would have met Indiana in a battle of the two division runners-up. Instead, the conference called a crazy audible that made it possible for Indiana-Purdue and Wisconsin-Minnesota, two trophy games that had been canceled, to still be played.
TOP COACHES
It has been only in passing that I’ve surfed the pages of a highly opinionated website called “247 Sports.’’
If I pursue this more in the future, I’ll be doing so to look for more ridiculous things like the site’s Top 50 college football coaches.
Ranked first and second, understandably, are Alabama’s Nick Saban and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney. Makes sense to me.
The list is downright insulting, though, when it pegs Iowa’s Ferentz as the 18th best coach and ISU’s Campbell the 29th. Seriously?
Even Jim Harbaugh is rated No. 12 after his team went 2-4 and then called off its last three games. That sort of performance by a Michigan team is usually the kind of year that leads to a coaching change. But I tend to think Harbaugh’s job is safe.