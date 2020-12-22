TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Making sense of the college football bowl picture

SIOUX CITY – Not even a few days of contemplation have enabled me to make sense of the chaos we’re seeing in postseason college football.

Sure, this has been a year like no other with the global pandemic causing so many problems, which is not to mention the terrible death toll, which is most significant of these.

Still, we’re allowed, I think, to question some dubious decisions that have led us to a bowl season that is open to more scrutiny than usual.

Let’s start with the two strong Power Five teams in our state and the unglamorous challenges they’ve been assigned in much-deserved bowl appearances.

Iowa State, after winning its first regular season championship in the Big 12 Conference, is headed for the “PlayStation Fiesta Bowl’’ in suburban Phoenix to face an Oregon team that finished with a modest 4-2 record. That game is slated for Jan. 2.

The Cyclones are 8-3 after having a regular season win over Oklahoma that the Sooners avenged in the conference title game. They’re one of the most exciting teams in the college game with the nation’s leading rusher in Breece Hall and one of the country’s premier passers in Brock Purdy.