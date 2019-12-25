TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Morningside football gives Sioux City an early Christmas present

SIOUX CITY -- Steve Ryan and his Morningside College football team delivered Sioux City an early Christmas present Saturday at Grambling State University in Louisiana.
And, by repeating as NAIA national champions, Ryan’s Mustangs unknowingly gifted me with a warm and fuzzy feeling that reached back to my 38 years as the sports editor of this newspaper.
Twice previously, you see, Morningside played some outstanding postseason football against Marian University.
Both of those games went to the Catholic university from Indianapolis and both of them were contests I assigned myself to cover.
Little did I realize what a challenge it would become, which has nothing at all to do with the difficult task of reporting on the games, themselves.
Marian, you see, is a school that has had football for only 13 seasons and hasn’t impressed me in the least from a media relations standpoint.
The first six of these campaigns were under the guidance of Ted Karras, Jr., a nephew to University of Iowa great Alex Karras, who had died at age 77 just two months prior to Marian facing Morningside in the 2012 title game. The Knights’ 30-27 overtime win in Rome, Ga., proved to be the last at the school for Karras, who walked away with a 48-23 record and took over at Walsh University, an NCAA Division II program in North Canton, Ohio.
The last seven Marian seasons have been guided by Mark Henninger, who has had three teams reach the finals, splitting back-to-back showdowns with Southern Oregon in 20014 and ’15. Henninger sports a 69-16 mark with the program.
Back in 2012, after the semifinals determined that Morningside and Marian were the two national finalists, I tried for two weeks to chase down Ted Karras, Jr., for an interview.
I had already logged better than four decades in this business and I knew very well how protective successful coaches need to be with their time in order to remain successful. However, day after day went by and phone messages left here, there and everywhere went unanswered, putting me in a difficult position when it came to profiling the Morningside opponent.
Even a call to the Marian athletic director, appealing for a helping hand in getting Karras to call me back, was to no avail. The athletic director apologized and essentially told me this is how his football coach happened to be.
So, there were no pre-game quotes to offer you from the rival team in that first Morningside championship appearance.
Two years later, Marian faced the Mustangs again in a semifinal clash at Olsen Stadium. With only a week between the quarterfinals and semis, there was less time to connect with Henninger, then in his second season with the Knights. Worse yet, I was tied down most of these days and nights covering matches in the NAIA women’s volleyball championships at the Tyson Events Center.
Surely, I thought, Henninger would be more cooperative than Karras. Nonetheless, I came to find out it wasn’t much of an improvement, waiting until late Thursday night, smack dab in the middle of my volleyball coverage, when the Marian coach rang my cell phone and gave me a brief and hurried assessment of the game. Lucky me.
Morningside, you may recall jumped out to a 21-7 lead in that semifinal, the same cushion the Mustangs enjoyed at halftime of Saturday’s game at Grambling. Marian, though, squeezed in a touchdown just 38 seconds prior to the intermission and dominated the second half by a 27-0 margin to win 41-21.
What I’m trying to say is this: Even as a veteran journalist dedicated to telling a story in an unbiased fashion, it was nice to see the ball bounce the way of Ryan, a coach who has always appreciated the media exposure he gets in Sioux City and has gone out of his way to cooperate with us.
Like many of you, I watched this game over an ESPN3 stream to a big-screen TV and found this to be one of the more entertaining matchups I’ve seen at any level this year.
If you missed the statistical recap, you’d see how 40-38 doesn’t do justice to the manner in which Morningside outplayed Marian in this battle of unbeatens.
What wound up being a two-point squeaker was a game that saw the Mustangs chalk up a 528 to 414 advantage in total offensive yardage. That’s 528 yards and 40 points against a Marian team that had limited opponents to averages of 231.9 yards and 11.2 points a game, ranking first and second, respectively, in the nation.
Meanwhile, Marian running back Charles Salary, named the NAIA Player of the Year, was held to a 111-yard night.
Yes, the Morningside defense surrendered 38 points and those 414 yards overall. But the Indiana team got 320 of the 414 yards on 16 plays that gained 10 yards or more. Their other 58 snaps resulted in a meager 94 yards.
While Salary didn’t reach the end zone, Marian got all five of its touchdowns on pass plays, one of them a 54-yarder and another measuring 33 yards when the Knights gambled and came up with a score on a fourth-and-seven play.
A year after winning his first championship without one of the more prolific quarterback/wide receiver combos in NAIA football history (also Iowa high school football annals, for that matter), Ryan overcame the loss of Trent Solsma and Connor Niles with sophomore quarterback Joe Dolincheck and a revamped receiving corps. And, voila, the Mustangs remain on top of the heap, sporting a terrific 29-game winning streak.
This was Morningside’s 16th consecutive playoff team under Ryan, a streak no NAIA program has ever rivaled, and the Wheaton College grad is a remarkable 176-28 in that span (he’s 184-40 if you count his first two years of launching a former NCAA Division II program as an NAIA affiliate).
He’d be quick to defer considerable credit to an excellent coaching staff. Heading it up are co-defensive coordinators Casey Jacobsen and Nathan Turner, who’ve stuck with him for 16 and 13 years, respectively, and offensive coordinator Lucas Lueders, who has helped the Mustangs pile up points for nine years.
Well done, gentlemen.