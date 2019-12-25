TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Morningside football gives Sioux City an early Christmas present

Surely, I thought, Henninger would be more cooperative than Karras. Nonetheless, I came to find out it wasn’t much of an improvement, waiting until late Thursday night, smack dab in the middle of my volleyball coverage, when the Marian coach rang my cell phone and gave me a brief and hurried assessment of the game. Lucky me.

Morningside, you may recall jumped out to a 21-7 lead in that semifinal, the same cushion the Mustangs enjoyed at halftime of Saturday’s game at Grambling. Marian, though, squeezed in a touchdown just 38 seconds prior to the intermission and dominated the second half by a 27-0 margin to win 41-21.

What I’m trying to say is this: Even as a veteran journalist dedicated to telling a story in an unbiased fashion, it was nice to see the ball bounce the way of Ryan, a coach who has always appreciated the media exposure he gets in Sioux City and has gone out of his way to cooperate with us.

Like many of you, I watched this game over an ESPN3 stream to a big-screen TV and found this to be one of the more entertaining matchups I’ve seen at any level this year.

If you missed the statistical recap, you’d see how 40-38 doesn’t do justice to the manner in which Morningside outplayed Marian in this battle of unbeatens.