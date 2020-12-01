TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Morningside football tries to find spring games before playoffs

SIOUX CITY — So much of this global pandemic has seemed as if college and professional sports are being drawn up in the dirt like the plays we ran back in sandlot football.
Who’s No. 1 in NAIA football?
Well, there’s no reason to think it isn’t Morningside, the two-time defending champion and a team that went 8-0 this fall with one game erased due to health concerns at Doane University.
Not once, however, did we hear any mention of national rankings.
The reason: Since a number of conferences opted not to play at all in the autumn, the NAIA elected to forego any rankings until Feb. 22.
Feel free to scratch your head and say, “Huh?”
The leagues that sat dormant this fall will be given a six-week window for squeezing in the six games necessary to be eligible for postseason play.
That spring session begins on Saturday, March 6 and runs through Saturday, April 10, with the traditional 16-team playoffs set to start on April 17.
For the quarantined leagues, that could entail a bit of tightrope walking since one cancellation disqualifies both teams from completing six contests.
In the meantime, the 51 teams that did play this fall are permitted to play as many as 11 games total, meaning Morningside could add another three games before the playoffs. However, the Mustangs may be lucky to find even one additional opponent.
“I can’t find a game,’’ said Morningside coach Steve Ryan, who has guided the Mustangs to 37 victories in a row, five shy of the NAIA record. “How do I find a game? I mean who’s going to play us? Most of the schools I’ve called have said they can find somebody easier to play.’’
Waiting six weeks before playoffs without playing a game isn’t likely to benefit Morningside, although the time between now and then should let Ryan get a few injured players healthy.
Meanwhile, two teams that battled to the wire with Morningside during a conference-only slate are wondering how they’ll stand when the last poll of the “regular season,’’ irregular as it has been, is released April 11.
Those will be the rankings that decide who makes the playoffs and who doesn’t.
Northwestern, 8-1 with only a highly competitive loss to Morningside, should make the field easily. But the Great Plains Athletic Conference is usually limited to two if not just one slot. So, what are the chances for a Dordt team that is 7-2, losing cliffhangers to Northwestern and Morningside?
“I think we have three teams (in the GPAC) that are phenomenal this year,’’ said Corey Westra, the conference commissioner. “We’ll just see how the spring plays out. We’ve had a great year. We got done Nov. 23 (a Monday make-up game between Northwestern and Jamestown) and we only had to cancel three games.’’
The three games that were canceled were Doane-Morningside, Doane-Jamestown and Concordia-Midland.
Morningside has put together another impressive season. The Mustangs rank first in the nation in scoring average (51.6), total offense (551 yards a game) and passing (366.9 per contest). Quarterback Joe Dolincheck’s 335.9 yards passing per game are tops in the NAIA and senior running back A.J. Ponder ranks third in rushing, averaging 109.8 yards.
Northwestern and Dordt have also been explosive offensively, both featuring exceptional quarterbacks. Dordt is second (548.4) and Northwestern third (516.4) in total offense.
Dordt elusive quarterback Noah Clayberg, a former transfer from Iowa, is actually second in the country in rushing, averaging 117.8 yards. Northwestern’s Tyson Kooima is second only to Dolincheck in passing at 305.6.
It seems to me the NAIA should have given more thought to how this makeshift spring schedule was going to be formulated.
Perhaps the best solution would have been to allow the leagues that haven’t played any games to simply keep to themselves.
In the meantime, the NAIA could survey the 51 schools that did play games and see how many intend to keep playing in the spring. After noting which of them raises their hands, couldn’t the governing body intercede and mandate some of the matchups that seem most appropriate.
Sure, it may not be much fun playing a Morningside team that is shooting for a third straight national championship. Then again, all the major conferences didn’t ask member schools who they wanted to play. The leagues just mapped out a schedule.
There’s certainly no guarantee that Morningside will win that national title or even make it to the grand finale May 10 in Grambling, La. Defending the crown would require four straight postseason victories.
Those four wins alone wouldn’t give Ryan’s remarkable program an NAIA-record 43 consecutive wins. However, if they could pick up even two more pre-playoff assignments and win those both, a table run in the playoffs would let them ssurpass the record of 42 set by Texas A&I from 1973-77 and matched by Sioux Falls from 2008 through 2010.
Former Journal sports editor Terry Hersom can be reached at thersom@cableone.net.
