TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Morningside football tries to find spring games before playoffs

“I can’t find a game,’’ said Morningside coach Steve Ryan, who has guided the Mustangs to 37 victories in a row, five shy of the NAIA record. “How do I find a game? I mean who’s going to play us? Most of the schools I’ve called have said they can find somebody easier to play.’’

Waiting six weeks before playoffs without playing a game isn’t likely to benefit Morningside, although the time between now and then should let Ryan get a few injured players healthy.

Meanwhile, two teams that battled to the wire with Morningside during a conference-only slate are wondering how they’ll stand when the last poll of the “regular season,’’ irregular as it has been, is released April 11.

Those will be the rankings that decide who makes the playoffs and who doesn’t.

Northwestern, 8-1 with only a highly competitive loss to Morningside, should make the field easily. But the Great Plains Athletic Conference is usually limited to two if not just one slot. So, what are the chances for a Dordt team that is 7-2, losing cliffhangers to Northwestern and Morningside?