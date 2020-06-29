TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Remembering the 'Six Pack To Go' Iowa squad

There were two consolations for the Hawkeyes, one literal and one figurative.

First was a third-place regional consolation game that saw them race to a 121-106 victory over Notre Dame despite a 45-point night for the Fighting Irish star, Austin Carr.

Then came a little more solace in seeing Jacksonville make it to the national championship game before falling to UCLA. That was the fourth of what would be seven straight titles for the Bruins, a mind-boggling 205-5 during this unprecedented run.

Johnson, just 68 when he died in 2016, was the seventh pick in the 1970 NBA draft and Brown became the sixth selection in 1971.

Johnson began his 12-year professional career with Cleveland and was an all-star in his first two seasons for the Cavaliers. He later played for Portland, Houston and finally Seattle, reuniting with Brown, whose 13 NBA campaigns were all with the SuperSonics (now the Oklahoma City Thunder).

Despite a 3-4 start to the season, Iowa finished with a 20-5 overall record and led the nation at 98.7 points a game with non-conference matchups included.