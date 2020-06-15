TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Respect the rights of Iowa players who have spoken out

I certainly respect the rights of a few Iowa Hawkeye football players who have spoken out passionately in the wake of several more acts of brutality to minorities, particularly the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

There is so much collateral damage when these things occur and one example is the unfair light it casts upon law enforcement in America. The thousands of individuals who protect and serve us don’t deserve it and the focus needs to be on weeding out the unfit individuals who should never be issued a badge and a gun.

Little is accomplished by the rioting that has taken place throughout the U.S. A video sent to me over the weekend shows that protests have gone off the rails, turning Manhattan, for example, into endless blocks of boarded-up storefronts. The looting that went with all of this doesn’t exactly inspire any sort of progress on bringing all Americans together.

Mindful that minorities are still suffering inexcusable bigotry on a significant scale, I respect the rights of all who speak out on Twitter or any other platform. That doesn’t mean I agree with all that has been said or written or implied. Then again, all of us disagree with lots of people on many issues without making it personal.