TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Respect the rights of Iowa players who have spoken out

SIOUX CITY -- I never gave much thought to rules many college coaches have enforced on athletes’ use of social media.
After the ruckus we’ve seen the last few weeks at the University of Iowa, I’m less surprised this kind of censorship seemed necessary.
The way the years have flown by – at least, before this one - it doesn’t seem all that long ago that I was a college kid with more opinions than many older people wanted to hear about.
A folk singer in my college days, I performed at rallies to protest the Vietnam War and push passionately for civil rights.
I wasn’t happy to see an older brother and countless friends sent to a remote corner of the world to put their lives on the line in a country where millions of oppressed citizens didn’t really want our help.
Nor was I happy with how good friends of color were often treated quite shabbily. That included a roommate who became the first president of what the University of Northern Iowa called its “Afro-American Society.’’
Decades later, we’re still sending young Americans to battle in foreign lands where the risks they’re taken are frequently unappreciated. And we still have many miles to go before racism isn’t just a behavioral pattern restricted to a few supremely ignorant folks.
I certainly respect the rights of a few Iowa Hawkeye football players who have spoken out passionately in the wake of several more acts of brutality to minorities, particularly the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
There is so much collateral damage when these things occur and one example is the unfair light it casts upon law enforcement in America. The thousands of individuals who protect and serve us don’t deserve it and the focus needs to be on weeding out the unfit individuals who should never be issued a badge and a gun.
Little is accomplished by the rioting that has taken place throughout the U.S. A video sent to me over the weekend shows that protests have gone off the rails, turning Manhattan, for example, into endless blocks of boarded-up storefronts. The looting that went with all of this doesn’t exactly inspire any sort of progress on bringing all Americans together.
Mindful that minorities are still suffering inexcusable bigotry on a significant scale, I respect the rights of all who speak out on Twitter or any other platform. That doesn’t mean I agree with all that has been said or written or implied. Then again, all of us disagree with lots of people on many issues without making it personal.
So, an Iowa defensive back says people who don’t support whatever he and some of his teammates want or believe should find themselves another favorite team. I’m not sure a 20-year-old who grew up 18 miles from Ann Arbor should be impugning the loyalty of thousands who’ve been Hawkeye fans since long before he was born.
This same individual insists it’s all about the team, but what he has to say sounds an awful lot like it’s about “me,” not all the others wearing the same uniform.
Then, there’s the matter of using The National Anthem as an opportunity to make a statement. If I’m reading it right, it seems as though Coach Kirk Ferentz, one of the best in the business, won’t object if his entire team kneels while the Iowa Marching Band honors America.
Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, essentially gave up a fortune when he sat during the anthem at a pre-season game in 2016 and then kneeled during this ritual throughout the regular season.
Kaepernick’s attempt at protesting racial injustice and police brutality proved highly offensive to millions of Americans. Not only did they fail to grasp what it all meant, they found it disrespectful to all the servicemen and women who’ve given up their lives to defend our flag.
I’ve never believed Kaepernick meant to say anything more than to make a statement about some of our worst social problems. He surely had to have known, though, that he’d be paying a price for some of the connotations many extracted from his behavior.
Maybe the most unfortunate side to this story was that NFL teams had always stayed in their locker rooms during the anthem prior to 2009. The only exceptions had been Super Bowl games and also the contests played the weekend after 9/11.
I’m reminded, too, of perhaps an even more dramatic protest from the Mexico City Olympics in 1968. Following a 200-meter final in which San Jose State teammates Tommie Smith and John Carlos won gold and bronze medals, both men raised a gloved fist as they stood on the podium for the U.S. anthem.
Some believed Smith and Carlos were making a “Black Power” salute, but Smith insisted in his autobiography that the gesture was a human rights salute.
The two men, now both 75, were students of a deceased friend of mine who was the head of the English department at San Jose State. That professor, the late Dr. John Galm, a native of Moneta, Iowa, once told me that both were quite scholarly and personable.
So this kind of communication, like the epidemic now wreaking havoc in our world, isn’t anything new. In a country that prides itself in free speech, It would best behoove us to accept any and all of it as best we can.
