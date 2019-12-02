TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Second time Morningside and Grand View have met in semifinals

SIOUX CITY – Six years later, nobody on the current Morningside College football team knows much about the Mustangs’ frustrating day in a rickety old stadium where East High of Des Moines plays its home games.

Football teams are never defined by one particular player, but there was little doubt about the individual the 2013 Morningside squad could least afford to be without.

Junior quarterback Ryan Kasdorf was about as close as they come to indispensable for a team intent on erasing the bitter memory of an overtime loss in the 2012 NAIA championship game in Rome, Ga.

I was there for that heartbreaking setback and I was also in Des Moines a year later to see a national semifinal in which Morningside was forced to trot out Kasdorf’s seldom used understudy, Derrick Dison.

Facing an undefeated Grand View team fortified by one of the nation’s stingiest defenses, it turned into just about the only downright dismal day coach Steve Ryan’s remarkable Morningside program has experienced in quite some time.

With a 35-0 victory, Grand View took its next to last step toward a perfect national championship season under coach Mike Woodley, a former star defensive back at Waterloo East and the University of Northern Iowa.