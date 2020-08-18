TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Was this the best solution for the Big Ten?

No doubt about it, these are hard times.
We’ve been through them before and we’ll be going through them from here to eternity. Accept the fact that our planet will always have deadly germs and taking recommended steps toward avoiding them is just part of life.
So, here we are in 2020 and a strong appeal has been issued by Gary Barta, the director of athletics at the University of Iowa. A week or so after the Big Ten Conference decided to “postpone” all fall sports until the spring -- which probably won’t happen, either -- Barta said he now anticipates lost revenues of $100 million for the athletic department.
Interesting, no? Wasn’t it obvious that any aspect of our culture disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic was going to take a beating financially? That starts with the federal government on down, incidentally. And, yes, it would be nice if a lot more help was offered up by some of the fat cats with more money than they’ll ever be able to spend.
That’s not going to happen, by the way, because when it comes to spreading their wealth, people with deep pockets almost always draw the line at giving only as much our tax laws enable them to use as a write-off.
Before the Big Ten pulled the plug entirely, Iowa was urging season ticket holders to prop up Hawkeye athletics by donating the money they’d already spent on season tickets to what would have been seven home games. As recently as a few short weeks ago, the best the university was offering was a 50 percent refund on money Iowa had banked and probably invested many months ago.
My love for sports doesn’t require any letters of referral. I’ve been writing sports stories and columns for just about a half-century, almost always emphasizing the positives and limiting discussions of a negative sort.
All along, I’ve had concerns over the greedy nature by which the National Collegiate Athletic Association feeds off the hard work of so many wonderful, young people, particularly those involved in the high-revenue sports like football and basketball.
In so many walks of life, the pandemic has left some highly competent, well-educated Americans with no job whatsoever. Meanwhile, Iowa and dozens of other major schools will be putting only a tiny dent in the incomes of their more high-profile coaches. Not a bad consolation for folks enjoying a rather long vacation.
In fairness, most of those coaches would much rather be working just as a very high percentage of their athletes have stated they would vastly prefer for the games to carry on.
Last I heard, healthy young athletes who’ve lost their lives to the coronavirus are greatly outnumbered by teammates who keep getting killed in car wrecks or random violence or so many other tragedies.
In this demographic, an overwhelming percentage who contract the virus either wind up feeling under the weather for a number of days or possibly even feeling no symptoms at all.
It sounds to me like the vast majority of Big Ten football players wanted to go ahead and at least play that 10-game intraconference schedule the league had announced.
Even with no spectators in the seats, ticket revenues, in case you hadn’t heard, are a drop in the bucket compared to television contracts and various other sources of revenue.
Easy for me to say from my living room recliner, but I’d sure have enjoyed watching some of those games we’re going to miss. I’m not quite sure why things couldn’t have proceeded, offering the more cautious athletes the opportunity to opt-out without losing eligibility.
Whether or not Major League Baseball or the NBA or NHL succeed in completing the abbreviated seasons they’re bringing to our TV screens, I applaud them for working so hard to get it done while providing as safe an environment as possible for their athletes.
Three of college football’s “Power Five” conferences -- the Big 12, SEC and ACC -- still say they’re a go. We’ll see if that is indeed what happens.
Despite what any of my comments might seem to imply, I know it wasn’t easy for administrators to make the safe play. In fact, they may be acting in the best interests of their athletes more than ever before.
