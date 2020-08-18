TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Was this the best solution for the Big Ten?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No doubt about it, these are hard times.

We’ve been through them before and we’ll be going through them from here to eternity. Accept the fact that our planet will always have deadly germs and taking recommended steps toward avoiding them is just part of life.

So, here we are in 2020 and a strong appeal has been issued by Gary Barta, the director of athletics at the University of Iowa. A week or so after the Big Ten Conference decided to “postpone” all fall sports until the spring -- which probably won’t happen, either -- Barta said he now anticipates lost revenues of $100 million for the athletic department.

Interesting, no? Wasn’t it obvious that any aspect of our culture disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic was going to take a beating financially? That starts with the federal government on down, incidentally. And, yes, it would be nice if a lot more help was offered up by some of the fat cats with more money than they’ll ever be able to spend.

That’s not going to happen, by the way, because when it comes to spreading their wealth, people with deep pockets almost always draw the line at giving only as much our tax laws enable them to use as a write-off.