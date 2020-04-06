TERRY HERSOM: Creighton, Iowa men's basketball ranked high in preseason polls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- I certainly hope none of you thought April Fool’s pranks were fair game last Wednesday, but I guess there are enough pretty awful people in the world that much worse stuff was going on.

The deadly plague we’re experiencing tends to make this section of the newspaper seem a little inappropriate at times. Still, we have to keep hoping for the best and believing life will get back to normal one of these days.

Hopefully, that will be sometime before next November, when college basketball is scheduled to return after ending so abruptly on March 12. With the entire world of sports now on hold for nearly a month, the lack of content has forced news media from broadcast to print to manufacture sports stories that never would have been publicized in the past -- certainly not this soon, that is.

Here we are, though, staring at “preseason” college basketball rankings for the 2020-21 season. God help us, I might add, if that season becomes yet another casualty. Several different sources have made such projections, but I’m looking at the New York Post, which lists Creighton a lofty No. 4 and has Iowa at No. 9.

Since veteran coaches with strong Sioux City ties are working in these programs -- Jeff Vanderloo at Creighton and Kirk Speraw at Iowa -- I thought I’d sound them out.