TERRY HERSOM: Creighton, Iowa men's basketball ranked high in preseason polls

SIOUX CITY -- I certainly hope none of you thought April Fool’s pranks were fair game last Wednesday, but I guess there are enough pretty awful people in the world that much worse stuff was going on.
The deadly plague we’re experiencing tends to make this section of the newspaper seem a little inappropriate at times. Still, we have to keep hoping for the best and believing life will get back to normal one of these days.
Hopefully, that will be sometime before next November, when college basketball is scheduled to return after ending so abruptly on March 12. With the entire world of sports now on hold for nearly a month, the lack of content has forced news media from broadcast to print to manufacture sports stories that never would have been publicized in the past -- certainly not this soon, that is.
Here we are, though, staring at “preseason” college basketball rankings for the 2020-21 season. God help us, I might add, if that season becomes yet another casualty. Several different sources have made such projections, but I’m looking at the New York Post, which lists Creighton a lofty No. 4 and has Iowa at No. 9.
Since veteran coaches with strong Sioux City ties are working in these programs -- Jeff Vanderloo at Creighton and Kirk Speraw at Iowa -- I thought I’d sound them out.
“I’ve seen us as high as Number 2,’’ said Vanderloo, who has logged nine seasons as Creighton’s director of basketball operations after piling up a city record 295 wins in 19 years as the head coach at East. “We’re coming off a season when we finished the highest we’ve ever been (No. 7 in the final AP poll) and right now it looks like we’ll have them all (all five starters) back. We’ve got guys who are messing around with the draft, but things look very good.’’
Ty-Shon Alexander, a former Oak Hill Academy star, would likely be Creighton’s best NBA prospect, coming off a junior year in which the 6-4 guard averaged a team-leading 16.9 points. Sophomore point guard Marcus Zegarowski averaged 16.1 points and over five assists while 6-5 forward Mitch Ballock (11.9) and 6-5 wing Damien Jefferson (9.4) had solid junior seasons.
The holdovers also include 6-7 sophomore Christian Bishop and sixth man Denzel Mahoney, 6-5 junior who averaged 12 points. Mahoney was coming off a redshirt year after starting two seasons at Southeast Missouri, where he tossed in 19.5 points game as a sophomore. Using 2020-21 eligibility, that means four of these six key holdovers will be seniors next winter and the other two juniors.
The Bluejays went 24-7 with a 17-1 home record and a 13-5 mark that earned them a piece of the Big East Conference title. And they did it without a true “big man,’’ which they’ll enjoy with 7-footers Jacobson Epperson, a junior-to-be, and freshman newcomer Ryan Kalbrenner, a four-star reruit from St. Louis. Epperson, an Australian whose father is the career scoring leader at Toledo, missed the season with a fractured leg and the Jays can also look forward to two seasons with 6-6, 205-pound guard Antwann Jones, who sat out after transferring from Memphis.
Once again, I should note, Creighton finished among the national leaders in attendance, winding up a lofty fifth with exactly 17,000 a game to trail only Kentucky, Syracuse, North Carolina and Wisconsin. Omaha’s love for the Jays has been truly mind-boggling.
“Today’s our last day in the office,’’ Vanderloo said Monday. “We’re kicked out after today. It’s pretty wild.’’
So was the end to the season, which had Creighton taking on St. John’s in a Big East tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Each team was limited to just 200 spectators. Then, suddenly, after the teams played a half, conference officials pulled them off the court and called off the remainder of the tournament. The dominoes fell left and right after that as all the major conferences and then the NCAA decided it was over.
Most of the coaching staff hasn’t been to the office much at all of late. Vanderloo said Coach Greg McDermott and his people have been sharing thoughts, strategies and so forth on an internet teleconferencing app called “Zoom.’’
Meanwhile, Speraw and Fran McCaffery and the rest of the Iowa basketball staff were booted from their offices a couple of weeks ago.
“They want us to work remotely,’’ said the 1975 North High all-stater. “We’ve been watching as much video as we can and working on the phones. We’re catching up on some of the things we normally do at the end of the season. The season just got over sooner. I’ve been catching up on yard work I usually didn’t think about until May.’’
Iowa’s status for next winter probably hinges greatly on 6-11 junior center Luka Garza, the consensus All-American who led the Big Ten in scoring with 23.9 points a game. The Post claims Garza’s “draft stock is low,’’ implying he won’t try to land an NBA job just yet.
“I think he’ll look at his options like most kids do at this time,’’ said Speraw. “He’s a unique individual. He’s really enjoyed his time at Iowa, but he’ll do his research and he’ll figure out what’s best for him.’’
Iowa (20-11, 11-9) could return basically all of its starting lineup along with point guard Jordan Bohannon, who postponed his senior season to have a second surgery on his right hip.
“I think he’s recovering a lot faster than what he did after his first surgery,’’ said Speraw. “I think he’s excited about how he’s going to feel. I don’t think anybody really understood what he’s been going through on a daily basis the last three years. He’s probably one of the toughest kids that I’ve ever coached as far as playing through pain.’’
Iowa will likely be looking at a perimeter trio of C.J. Frederick, who’ll be a sophomore, plus junior-to-be Joe Wieskamp and then Bohannon. Connor McCaffery, a 6-5 guard who started all 31 games in Bohannon’s absence, has two seasons left and Joe Toussaint, a very quick backcourt performer, has three. Jack Nunge, a 6-11 forward, will get to have another sophomore year after an early season injury and 6-9 guard-forward Patrick McCaffery, a strong perimeter shooter, will still be a freshman.
The Hawkeyes also have an impressive class of incoming freshmen. Heading that group is 6-9 post player Josh Ogundele, a native of London who played the last two years in Worcester, Mass. Tony Perkins, a 6-4 shooting guard, and Aaron Uhlis, a 5-11 point guard, will try to work their way into the mix along with a 6-8 twins Kris and Keegan Murray, sons of former Iowa star Kenyon Murray.
Speraw says Iowa, like Creighton, deeply regretted not having its shot at the Big Dance.
“We thought once we got out of the Big Ten and people didn’t really understand how you have to guard Luka we would be a pretty tough team to defend,’’ said the 10-year Hawkeye assistant.
Speraw groans when he’s reminded of a senior year when North lost a state semifinal heartbreaker to Ames in 1975. “You have to bring up numbers like that?” he jokes.
He’s still energized about coaching after a career that included 17 seasons as the head coach at Central Florida, one of the largest universities in America.
Now, I sincerely hope he can enjoy all the work he and Fran McCaffery’s staff have put into making Iowa a major player on college basketball’s biggest stage.
