TERRY HERSOM: Morningside, North Dakota State enjoy new worlds

Easy pickings? Not hardly when you notice the sister school to Ottawa of Atchison, Kan., has put together marks of 7-4 and 9-2 in its first two seasons, reaching the 16-team NAIA playoffs last fall.

Coach Mike Nesbitt evidently felt his troops were ready to pursue bigger fish and that’s very definitely what they’re hoping to do.

Morningside, after all, has morphed into the gold standard in NAIA football ever since Ryan got his program started with records of 5-5 and 3-7 in 2002 and ’03. In the last 12 years, his teams have gone 139-17, averaging nearly 11.6 wins to just 1.4 losses. And keep in mind 10 of the 17 setbacks have been national playoff defeats.

All of the above got me reminiscing on a host of not-so-sensational Saturdays at Elwood Olsen Stadium. As many recall, the place was called Roberts Stadium back when Morningside was finishing up 79 years in the North Central.

With no competition from 1943 through 1945 due to World War II, the old Maroon Chiefs played 76 NCC seasons and won just two conference titles. The first came in 1923, the league’s second year, and the other was in 1954, a co-championship with South Dakota State.