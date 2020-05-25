TERRY HERSOM: Morningside, North Dakota State enjoy new worlds

SIOUX CITY — Hindsight being markedly superior to foresight, it’s quite easy to see what a remarkably positive impact a change of scenery has had on the football program at Morningside College.
Since the fall of 2000, when the Sioux City institution played its final season in the NCAA Division II North Central Conference, things have been extraordinarily different in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
The move to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has proved to be quite a perfect fit not only for Morningside football but also for nearly all the school’s athletic programs.
Confining ourselves to football, let’s note the college took a season off in 2001, which we fervently hope won’t happen another time this fall after back-to-back national championships.
Starting up again in 2002, the Mustangs put up modest records of 5-5 and 3-7 before launching what has become an unprecedented 16 consecutive trips to the NAIA playoffs.
In these last 16 seasons, indeed, Morningside has fashioned a remarkable 177-27 mark, all under coach Steve Ryan.
With a healthy returning nucleus at Ryan’s disposal, the winning streak stands at 29 prior to a 2020 schedule slated to begin Sept. 5 in suburban Phoenix.
Covid-19 complications notwithstanding, that’s the day Morningside is expected to face a fast-emerging third-year program at Ottawa University in Surprise, Ariz.
Easy pickings? Not hardly when you notice the sister school to Ottawa of Atchison, Kan., has put together marks of 7-4 and 9-2 in its first two seasons, reaching the 16-team NAIA playoffs last fall.
Coach Mike Nesbitt evidently felt his troops were ready to pursue bigger fish and that’s very definitely what they’re hoping to do.
Morningside, after all, has morphed into the gold standard in NAIA football ever since Ryan got his program started with records of 5-5 and 3-7 in 2002 and ’03. In the last 12 years, his teams have gone 139-17, averaging nearly 11.6 wins to just 1.4 losses. And keep in mind 10 of the 17 setbacks have been national playoff defeats.
All of the above got me reminiscing on a host of not-so-sensational Saturdays at Elwood Olsen Stadium. As many recall, the place was called Roberts Stadium back when Morningside was finishing up 79 years in the North Central.
With no competition from 1943 through 1945 due to World War II, the old Maroon Chiefs played 76 NCC seasons and won just two conference titles. The first came in 1923, the league’s second year, and the other was in 1954, a co-championship with South Dakota State.
Otherwise, things were pretty bleak if you take away solid showings in 1984 and ’85 (6-5 and 7-3-1). There was another apparent breakthrough in 1990, when Dave Dolch directed a 7-4 campaign, but with subsequent NCAA sanctions, this officially became a 0-11 season. Which was also the case in 1992, when five wins and a tie were wiped out, turning a 5-5-1 showing into another 0-11 failure.
Forfeits included, then, Morningside’s last 15 years in the NCAA Division II ranks yielded a horrendous 21-141-2 record. Bad as that sounds, it doesn’t begin to tell how tough things were, particularly some of the many devastating defeats dished out by North Dakota State’s perennial North Central champs.
Which brings me to the intriguing tale of how NDSU has gotten even better since the NCC folded in 2008. That’s when the Bison joined a few league rivals in moving up to what is now the Football Championship Series, formerly labeled NCAA Division I-AA.
In case you haven’t been following this, taking on a bigger challenge only served to increase North Dakota State’s football success. By quite a bit, actually.
While you’ve been focusing on the Power Five conferences of the FBS, NDSU has been stacking up one national championship after another.
You probably didn’t notice the perfect 16-0 record the Bison put together last season. After outlasting No. 2-ranked James Madison 28-20 in the Jan. 11 playoff finale, they celebrated an eighth national championship in nine years. The only hiccup in that span, by the way, was a 2016 team that lost to James Madison in a semifinal playoff clash.
So, 2019 was not a bad debut at all for first-year head coach Matt Entz, who served as defensive coordinator through the five-year head coaching sojourn of fellow Waterloo native Chris Klieman. Now the head coach at Kansas State, I might add, Klieman hails from my alma mater, Northern Iowa, and I covered a few high school games when his father, Bob, was the head coach at Waterloo Columbus High School.
Teaming up with Entz, the rookie skipper, was quarterback Trey Lance, a redshirt freshman from Marshall, Minn., who rushed for a team-leading 1,100 yards while completing 192 of 287 passes for another 2,786 yards. With 28 touchdowns and an NCAA-record zero interceptions in his 287 throws, Lance easily led the FCS with a passer rating of 180.6.
It all added up to a Walter Payton Award, which goes annually to the top performer in FCS football.
Funny thing is, Lance might not have expected to play at all considering Zeb Noland, a former starter at Iowa State, transferred to North Dakota State after Brock Purdy took charge of the Cyclones’ offense. Noland, though, didn’t get the nod and he’s a fifth-year senior who’ll also likely spend 2020 on the sidelines if, in fact, there is a 2020 for college football.
Worth noting, to be sure, is that one of NDSU’s returning running backs is former Bishop Heelan star Saybein Clark, who carried 49 times for 270 yards as a redshirt freshman last autumn.
He’s the son of Rochelle and Aaron Clark, a former Morningside football standout.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!