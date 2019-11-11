TERRY HERSOM: Morningside, Northwestern football meet again for 3rd straight year in Orange City

SIOUX CITY — Steve Ryan has heard the rationale and he also knows there’s nothing he can do to change the schedule.
It isn’t Ryan’s nature to complain publicly, so you’ll not find an explicit comment here on his top-ranked Morningside College football team heading to Orange City on Saturday for a climactic regular season finale with fifth-ranked Northwestern.
This will be the third straight year the top two teams in the Great Plains Athletic Conference will collide on Northwestern’s home field. That significant advantage has been accorded to Morningside just once in a five-year span.
“No comment,’’ is about all Ryan is willing to put on the record.
Well, actually, he doesn’t entirely dodge the issue.
“Because the conference changes, they have to remake the schedule,’’ said the longtime coach of NAIA football’s defending national champs, referring to GPAC newcomer Jamestown’s impact on the slate. “There’s other glitches in the schedule, but this (Morningside at Northwestern again) is the glaring one.’’
Regardless of the venue, Morningside has lost only once in the last 13 meetings with Northwestern, bowing 38-28 in Orange City in 2013. The setback failed to interrupt an unparalleled 15 consecutive national playoff appearances for the Mustangs and Saturday’s game, win or lose, isn’t going to keep that streak from reaching 16.
Despite graduating their dynamic duo of Trent Solsma and Connor Niles, Ryan’s team has reached the regular season’s final weekend with a perfect nine wins in nine starts, overwhelming its opponents by a staggering margin of 529-87. The composite score for the last four games is a remarkable 224-17.
“There are still so many unknowns because we just haven’t been challenged too much,’’ said Ryan. “I think (Northwestern) would say the same thing.
“There are a couple of things. Number One, we haven’t played a quarterback anywhere close to what (Northwestern junior Tyson) Kooima is and he’s got guys to throw the ball to. They also have a very good running game.’’
Morningside clipped the Raiders in a 42-34 thriller a year ago and Ryan believes this is a stronger foe in Coach Matt McCarty’s fourth season at the helm.
“I think they are better,’’ said Ryan. “They definitely have more offensive weapons that they can play with (compared to last year’s team).’’
Ryan’s offense has continued to put up gaudy numbers with sophomore quarterback Joe Dolincheck, a former Bellevue West standout, stepping into Solsma’s role and Omaha Burke product Arnijae “A.P.” Ponder, a junior, picking up where he left off as last year’s workhorse running back. The receiving corps, meanwhile, has picked up some of Niles’ big numbers with senior Bo Els and junior Reid Jurgensmeier become the two leading targets after serving as the top two alternatives a year ago.
By the numbers, at any rate, Dolincheck is second nationally with 2,800 passing yards and Ponder is fourth with 1,195 rushing yards. Els (55 catches for 840 yards) and Jurgensmeier (47 for 1,017) are also among the NAIA leaders in several departments. And Els has a national high of 361 yards in punt returns with two of his 21 attempts going for touchdowns..
The exciting offense often steals some of the thunder from a veteran defense led by five outstanding seniors. Twin brothers Jacob and Joel Katzer from Baldwin City, Kan., are 1-2 in tackles for a second year in a row and fellow linebacker Chase Nelson, a Beatrice, Neb., native, is No. 3. Leaders in the secondary are Clayton Nordeen from Alliance, Neb., and North High product Deion Clayborne.
The leading tacklers up front are juniors Seth Maitlen from Creston, Iowa, and Niklas Gustav, a native of Hamburg, Germany, who found his way to Sioux City after one season of high school football in San Bernardino, Calif.
PIVOTAL WEEKEND
With so many bowl games out there these days, it’s pretty obvious that both Iowa and Iowa State will wind up somewhere. Still, there is a sense of frustration in both camps, either of which isn’t likely to approach what their preseason expectations had been.
Not many teams have had as much tough luck as Iowa State, which is a game above .500 at 5-4 only because the Cyclones squeaked out a 29-26, triple-overtime win in a season opener with Northern Iowa. Not much luck to report since that contest after a 42-41 loss at Oklahoma on Saturday marked the fourth heartbreaker for Coach Matt Campbell’s team.
Think of it: With just a very few breaks, Iowa State could be exploring new horizons at 9-0. The other three losses, after all, are 18-17 to Iowa, 23-21 to a Baylor squad that is still undefeated and a 34-27 clunker against Oklahoma State. With a woeful Kansas club still ahead, bowl eligibility seems certain, but a home win Saturday over Texas would help improve the postseason destination.
Then we have Iowa, clinging to No. 23 in the AP poll after a 24-22 loss at Wisconsin. Like ISU, the Hawkeyes’ 6-3 mark isn’t that far from perfect with losses to Michigan (10-3), Penn State (17-12) and then the Badgers. So, with designs on getting the best bowl invite possible, Iowa could sure use a home win Saturday at 3 p.m. over unbeaten Minnesota, now ranked No. 7.
You’ll never hear me knocking Kirk Ferentz and the fabulous job he’s done in 21 seasons with the Hawks. However, let’s just say you put yourself in a precarious position when you entrust one of your sons with the offensive coordinator role and the imagination necessary to get the ball in the end zone doesn’t seem to be there.
Iowa ranks 11th nationally in total defense and 85th out of 130 FBS teams in total offense. And a lot of that offensive yardage is misleading because it leads far too often to field goal attempts, not touchdowns.