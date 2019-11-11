TERRY HERSOM: Morningside, Northwestern football meet again for 3rd straight year in Orange City

By the numbers, at any rate, Dolincheck is second nationally with 2,800 passing yards and Ponder is fourth with 1,195 rushing yards. Els (55 catches for 840 yards) and Jurgensmeier (47 for 1,017) are also among the NAIA leaders in several departments. And Els has a national high of 361 yards in punt returns with two of his 21 attempts going for touchdowns..

The exciting offense often steals some of the thunder from a veteran defense led by five outstanding seniors. Twin brothers Jacob and Joel Katzer from Baldwin City, Kan., are 1-2 in tackles for a second year in a row and fellow linebacker Chase Nelson, a Beatrice, Neb., native, is No. 3. Leaders in the secondary are Clayton Nordeen from Alliance, Neb., and North High product Deion Clayborne.

The leading tacklers up front are juniors Seth Maitlen from Creston, Iowa, and Niklas Gustav, a native of Hamburg, Germany, who found his way to Sioux City after one season of high school football in San Bernardino, Calif.

PIVOTAL WEEKEND

With so many bowl games out there these days, it’s pretty obvious that both Iowa and Iowa State will wind up somewhere. Still, there is a sense of frustration in both camps, either of which isn’t likely to approach what their preseason expectations had been.