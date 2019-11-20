Texas Tech rallies past Iowa State

The Cyclones were unable to take advantage of an array of strong individual performances. Candelaria Herrera led the attack with 16 kills, her best as a Cyclone, at .394 hitting, Josie Herbst had 14 kills, her first time in double figures since Oct. 5, Eleanor Holthaus had a double-double of 13 kills and 13 digs, her sixth-straight match killing in double-digits, Piper Mauck recorded her third-straight double-double with 45 assists and 15 digs and Michal Schuler finished with a career-high 30 digs.