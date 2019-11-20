Texas Tech rallies past Iowa State

You have free articles remaining.
LUBBOCK, Texas – Iowa State (17-9, 8-6 Big 12) was unable to take advantage of a first set win, falling to Texas Tech (16-12, 6-8 Big 12) 3-1 (24-26, 26-24, 25-21, 25-20) Wednesday night at United Supermarkets Arena.
The Cyclones were unable to take advantage of an array of strong individual performances. Candelaria Herrera led the attack with 16 kills, her best as a Cyclone, at .394 hitting, Josie Herbst had 14 kills, her first time in double figures since Oct. 5, Eleanor Holthaus had a double-double of 13 kills and 13 digs, her sixth-straight match killing in double-digits, Piper Mauck recorded her third-straight double-double with 45 assists and 15 digs and Michal Schuler finished with a career-high 30 digs.