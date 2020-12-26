The Journal's Top-10 Sports Stories of 2020

(Here is the list of what the Journal sports section decided where the Top-10 sports stories of 2020)

1. COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Sports were, of course, not immune to the havoc the coronavirus had on the nation and the world. Sports tried to go on at first but it all came to a halt quickly in March.

The Nebraska and Iowa state girls' and boys' basketball tournaments were able to conclude with both boys' tournaments in each state seeing reduced attendance. South Dakota was unable to get its state basketball tournaments in, leaving Dakota Valley without a chance to finish its season.

Once the NBA started canceling games and postponing seasons, the dominos started to fall on the national scene and going down to the local scene. College basketball conference tournaments were ended, on some occasions, on the day they started such as the Big East Conference tournament. The national tournament followed as March Madness was canceled along with the NCAA Division I wrestling tournament.