The Journal's Top-10 Sports Stories of 2020

(Here is the list of what the Journal sports section decided where the Top-10 sports stories of 2020)
1. COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Sports were, of course, not immune to the havoc the coronavirus had on the nation and the world. Sports tried to go on at first but it all came to a halt quickly in March.
The Nebraska and Iowa state girls' and boys' basketball tournaments were able to conclude with both boys' tournaments in each state seeing reduced attendance. South Dakota was unable to get its state basketball tournaments in, leaving Dakota Valley without a chance to finish its season.
Once the NBA started canceling games and postponing seasons, the dominos started to fall on the national scene and going down to the local scene. College basketball conference tournaments were ended, on some occasions, on the day they started such as the Big East Conference tournament. The national tournament followed as March Madness was canceled along with the NCAA Division I wrestling tournament.
The NAIA Division II women's national tournament in Sioux City at the Tyson Events Center got a full day of play in but halfway through the second day, the NAIA canceled the rest of the tournament. leaving teams such as Dordt and Concordia without a chance to play a game at the tournament. The same was true for the NAIA men's tournament in Sioux Falls. Morningside got its first-round game in but the Mustangs, one of the top-four seeds, were not able to play another game as the tournament was canceled there as well.
As the national sports scene halted - the NBA and NHL paused their seasons and MLB canceled the rest of spring training and postponed the season openers. The college spring sports season was canceled at all levels. The 2020 Summer Olympics were pushed to 2021.
The Sioux City Musketeers saw its season end early as the USHL canceled the rest of the season. The Sioux City Explorers were unable to have a season along with the Sioux City Bandits.
The same was true with the high school sports scene as spring sports - such as track, soccer and golf seasons didn't have in 2020.
The first live event to happen in the area was actually held at Park Jefferson Speedway on April 25. The races happened without fans in attendance but Park Jefferson Speedway and the New Raceway Park both started holding semi-regular races.
NASCAR started to come back as well and the NBA, NHL and MLB all worked on options to come back.
Iowa high school sports started to come back as well. As the only state with sanctioned high school baseball and softball, the IHSAA and IGHSAU had a decision on their hands. With the governors' approval, high school baseball and softball were approved in the state this summer. South Dakota had legion baseball as well and the NSAA opened weight rooms and prepped for the potential start of the football season.
Despite concerns, the IHSAA and IGHSAU baseball and softball seasons started in June and both sports were able to have a full season with some fans in attendance. There was a state tournament for both baseball and softball.
In NAIA, the fall championships were moved to the spring with each conference given the chance to decided when to play the games. The Great Plains Athletic Conference got a full slate of fall sports in as teams wait for the spring to play the GPAC volleyball and soccer tournaments and Morningside, Northwestern and Dordt await to play more games in the spring as all three look to get into the playoffs.
This led to fall sports coming back in Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska as all three states had state football and volleyball tournament along with state cross country. The NSAA even had its state softball tournament but the organization did make a chance to football as the state championships were played in Lincoln at Memorial Stadium but at the top seeds. Still, the season was played.
The NFL season is happening, albeit with some hiccups, along with the college football season. College men's and women's basketball are underway and NCAA wrestling is slated to start in January.
High school boys' and girls' basketball along with wrestling is underway but there have been fan limits in all three sports to end 2020 but restrictions are expected to be slowly lifted in 2021.
The NBA recently started and the NHL is slated to begin in spring. MLB is still working out details.
But despite having a few months without sports, athletic events, albeit without some fans in the stands at major events, were able to return during the COVID-19 pandemic.
2. Shelby Houlihan breaks world record
Sioux City East grad Shelby Houlihan didn't exactly have the summer she wanted. She was hoping to compete at the 2020 Summer Olympics, but those were pushed back a summer.
Still, Houlihan was able to have a stellar summer even though competitions were sparse.
Bowerman Track Club, which Houlihan is part of, put on a few small races. One was back in July when Houlihan crushed her own 5,000-meter American record.
Houlihan finished in a time of 14:23.92 seconds, almost a full 11 seconds better than when she previously broke the record back in 2019 at the World Championships.
It's also the 12th-best time in the world all-time.
Then in the beginning of August, Bowerman put together another small event and Houlihan ran the final leg of the 4x1500 relay.
Houlihan helped the relay finish with a time of 16:27.02, which broke the world record. It was the first time Houlihan has been part of a world record. Houlihan ran on the relay along with fellow Iowan Karissa Schweizer and with Collen Quigley and Elise Cranny.
Since then, Houlihan has hit the Olympic standard time in the 5K and she was named the Women's MVP by Track and Field News in 2020.
3. Remsen St. Mary's football season
The Hawks played maybe the most memorable high school football game in the state in 2020, it was one for the IHSAA record books.
In the 8-man semifinal game against, Remsen St. Mary's scored 108 points against Montezuma and the Hawks needed every point in a 108-94 victory, the highest-scoring game in the state's history. The game earned national attention.
The Hawks even trailed by 20 points at one point, 60-36 midway through the third quarter. Remsen St. Mary's then went on to score 72 points in a quarter and a half to advance to the title game.
Remsen St. Mary's then went on to make a statement in the title game as the Hawks didn't allow a single point to Fremont-Mills as RSM went on to win the 8-man state title with a 48-0 victory.
So the Hawks not only had one of the best offensive games in Iowa high school football history, they went on to win a state title in the process.
4. OABCIG wins back-to-back titles
In 2019, OABCIG won the first football title in the program's history. The Falcons were an unexpected champion.
In 2020 with Iowa recruit Cooper DeJean still under center, the Falcons were the favorite after dropping down to Class 1A.
OABCIG were tested by Spirit Lake in the second game of the season but won 27-21. The next time the Falcons were tested was against Sigourney-Keota in the 1A semifinals but a big second half led to a 43-21 victory.
However, the Falcons trailed with less than five minutes left against Van Meter in the title game.
Then DeJean took over. DeJean scored to get the Falcons within six with 1:30 left. He then ran over a defender for the game-tying two-point conversion.
After the Falcons recovered a fumble on the kickoff, DeJean, ran to his left to see a sea of Van Meter defenders. He then reversed field and ran for the game-winning 19-yard score. It was probably more like 40 to 50 yards of running for DeJean, who broke three tackles and got some great blocking to get the touchdown as the Falcons went on to beat Van Meter.
It was back-to-back titles for the Falcons, a program that hadn't been to the UNI-Dome before 2019.
5. North's cross country success
The North boys' cross country team wasn't the No. 1 ranked team Class 4A going into the state meet in Fort Dodge.
By the end of the race, the Stars had the top runner in 4A with Jaysen Bouwers with his individual championship and the Stars were hoisting the team trophy a little while later as they claimed the 4A boys' cross country championships.
Bouwers won the individual meet with a time of 15:31.20, winning by 15 seconds.
Then Will Lohr finished in fourth, Yemane Kifle came in 19th, Gabe Nash was 24th and Beshanena Gutema rounded out the top-five with a 27th place finish.
That was easily enough for the Stars to win the team title ahead of Dowling Catholic.
Natnael Kifle and Colin Greenwell were the No. 5 and No. 6 runners for the Stars during that race.
6. USD women's basketball sweeps Summit
The South Dakota women's basketball team may not have gotten to play in the NCAA tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Coyotes still put together a special season.
The Coyotes only lost two non-conference game - to No. 22 Missouri State and the other to No. 5 South Carolina. After the loss to the Gamecocks on Dec. 22, the Coyotes didn't lose again.
USD had a perfect run through the Summit League season, going 16-0, allowing the Coyotes to not only enter the Top-25 in the Coaches' Poll but also a spot in the Associated Press poll for the first time ever.
USD won its first two Summit League Tournament games and faces rival South Dakota State for the title. The Coyotes came back in the second half for the 63-58 victory as USD made a perfect run through the Summit season and tournament.
USD won 30 games in 2019-20 as Ciara Duffy was named the Becky Hammond Mid-Major Player of the Year.
7. Heelan girls win 3A title
The Crusaders lost their first two games of the season. From there the senior-laden Heelan girls' basketball team was dominant as they won the 2019-20 Class 3A state title.
Heelan was led by its five starting seniors. Ella Skinner, the Journal girls' basketball player of the year, led the way with 16.7 points per game as she is now at Wayne State. Katelyn Stanley averaged 12.3 points per game and is now on the St. Thomas women's basketball team. Amber Aesoph, who is a member of the Iowa track and field team, averaged 11.5 points per game and Katie Cooke averaged 10.2 points per game. Senior Sydney Pratt rounded out the starting lineup.
What was most impressive besides having four players in double-figure scoring, the Crusaders averaged 15.0 steals per game as Aesoph and Stanley each had 3.5 steals per game, Skinner had 2.5 steals per game, Cooke had 2.1 and Pratt had 1.1 per game.
Heelan, which went into the 3A state tournament with the No. 1 seed, beat North Polk 53-46 in the championship game, the Crusaders' first title since 2010.
Coach Darron Koolstra, who stepped down in the spring, was the Journal's Basketball Coach of the Year.
8. State basketball success
A number of boys' basketball teams came away with success at state tournaments.
Boyden-Hull went into the 2019-20 season with high expectations. Then the Comets went on to beat North Linn 64-51 in the Class 2A state championship game as the Comets won their fourth title in the program's history, their first since 2013.
In Nebraska, BRLD continued its string of success as the Wolverines came into the season as the Class C-2 state champions.
By the end of the season, the Wolverines were hoisting the C-2 state title for the second-straight time as BRLD beat Grand Island Central Catholic 61-47. The state title stretched the Wolverines winning streak, which was snapped early in the 2020-21 season, to 52 straight games.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge had Noah Schutte, only the second player in Nebraska that is believed to have 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in his career. But the Bears weren't a top-four seed coming into the state tournament.
The Bears easily got past Paxton in the first round at the Class D-1 state tournament with a 75-37 victory. Then LCC beat North Platte St. Patrick 65-49 to advance to its first-ever title game in the co-op's history.
The title game came easy for the Bears, who beat Southern Valley 76-31 for the D-1 state title, the program's first-ever title.
9. Morningside football keeps winning
While the Mustangs didn't win a title in 2020, it was because of no fault of their own. It's because the NAIA national playoffs were moved to the spring of 2021.
What did continue was Morningside's stranglehold on the Great Plains Athletic Conference and the Mustangs are sure to be ranked No. 1 when the polls come out in the spring and are a lock be in the playoffs.
After winning back-to-back national titles, the Mustangs went 8-0 in GPAC play as they won the GPAC for the 10th-straight season. Morningside has now won 57-straight GPAC games and 37-straight games overall.
The Mustangs did have a couple of close calls, though. Northwestern and Morningside were tied at 31 when the Red Raiders fumbled deep in Mustang territory. Morningside went and scored to take the lead and added another touchdown later in the fourth quarter for the 45-31 victory.
With Morningside up 35-30 against Dordt in the fourth quarter, the Defenders were driving. Inside the Mustangs' 10-yard line with a minute left, Tyler Wingert picked off a pass to seal Morningside's victory to keep the streak intact.
Steve Ryan was named the GPAC Coach of the Year and Niklas Gustav was named the GPAC Defensive Player of the Year.
10. Two major coaching milestones
Two long-time volleyball coaches in the Journal area came away with major milestones.
At the Bishop Heelan tournament, Western Christian's Tammi Veerbeek became only the third coach in Iowa volleyball history to win her 1,000th match.
Most of Veerbeek's wins have come at Western Christian, where she has coached for 22 years. She's won 12 state titles at Western Christian. She spent three seasons at Okoboji and Veerbeek is a graduate of Western Christian.
Dakota Valley's Mary Miller picked up her 900th career victory.
For the last two seasons, Miller has led Dakota Valley to state title matches. Her career began at Wakefield before she went to Hartington Cedar Catholic, where she won a state title. Then she went to Heelan before going to Briar Cliff. She went back to Heelan and she won more than 1/3 of her career games there.