The latest twist in a pandemic season? A Senior Day with no game

MSU recently put its volleyball program and its gymnastics programs on pause due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in each program.

After testing earlier in the day, the Michigan State team never arrived back at the arena to get ready for the game.

It’s unclear if the game will be rescheduled before the Big Ten Tournament begins in nine days. Both teams have an open spot during the middle of this week. Nebraska’s final regular-season game is next Saturday at Iowa, while Michigan State also plays that day.

This is the first scheduled game Nebraska has had called off this year. But Nebraska did start its season one week later than allowed because it was dealing with some COVID-19 cases.

Nebraska and Michigan State are tied in the Big Ten standings by winning percentage.

Once the disappointment of not getting to play wore off, the Nebraska players and some of the support staff headed back on the court and played a game of knockout.

About 40 family and friends of the players were at the arena, including Cain's family from New York and Kissinger's family from Minden.