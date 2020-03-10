Third-seeded Morningside men set sights on first-round national tournament game

The key against College of the Ozarks is going to come down to the simplest of things - practice.

"We have a locked-in bunch of guys but each day is a new day. We've practiced well since being beaten in the conference tournament," Sykes said. "When we practice well, it translates into us playing well. You talk about that all of the time, practice like you play. Sometimes until it bites you, they have a hard time remembering that."

Morningside's offense has been hard to slow down this season with the Mustangs averaging 84.9 points per game. But it all starts with the Mustangs defense.

The Mustangs go into the national tournament allowing the ninth-fewest points per game at only 68.9 points per game, holding teams to 42.6 percent shooting, a top-30 mark in the nation.

College of the Ozarks averages 81.2 points per game and is shooting 47.6 percent from the field.

"It starts on the defensive end," Sykes said. "Not everyone has seen the pressure on that end that we have. Everyone can score points at the tournament, it's what we can do to prevent that from happening."

If the Mustangs can slow down the College of Ozarks' offense or any other opponents' offense, the points will come for Morningside.