Third-seeded Morningside men set sights on first-round national tournament game

The Morningside men's basketball team has been ranked in the top-four of the NAIA D-II men's basketball poll all season. The Mustangs opened as the No. 4 team and later climbed to No. 1, holding that spot for a good portion of the season.
In the past couple of polls, Morningside dropped to second and then to third, but stayed in the top-four, making the Mustangs a clear favorite for one of the four No. 1 seeds at the national tournament in Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon.
The Mustangs got one of those four No. 1 seeds, the third No. 1 seed, and with a top seed comes the expectation that the team can compete for a national title.
However, Morningside head coach Jim Sykes isn't getting ahead of himself. He knows in order to make a deep run, the team needs to win the first game against College of the Ozarks in the 1:45 p.m. contest on Wednesday.
Sykes and the rest of his team saw last season just how dangerous the eight seeds can be. Not because it happened to the Mustangs but because crosstown rival Briar Cliff upset top-seeded West Virginia Tech last season.
"Everyone has an opportunity. I know that's cliche but once you make the round of 32, all 32 have a chance," Sykes said.
So the 26-3 Mustangs are prepping for that first game against a 20-12 College of the Ozarks team. Morningside has had plenty of time to prep for any team after getting upset in the first round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament.
The key against College of the Ozarks is going to come down to the simplest of things - practice.
"We have a locked-in bunch of guys but each day is a new day. We've practiced well since being beaten in the conference tournament," Sykes said. "When we practice well, it translates into us playing well. You talk about that all of the time, practice like you play. Sometimes until it bites you, they have a hard time remembering that."
Morningside's offense has been hard to slow down this season with the Mustangs averaging 84.9 points per game. But it all starts with the Mustangs defense.
The Mustangs go into the national tournament allowing the ninth-fewest points per game at only 68.9 points per game, holding teams to 42.6 percent shooting, a top-30 mark in the nation.
College of the Ozarks averages 81.2 points per game and is shooting 47.6 percent from the field.
"It starts on the defensive end," Sykes said. "Not everyone has seen the pressure on that end that we have. Everyone can score points at the tournament, it's what we can do to prevent that from happening."
If the Mustangs can slow down the College of Ozarks' offense or any other opponents' offense, the points will come for Morningside.
On both ends of the court, it starts with Tyler Borchers, who is fourth in the nation with a 62.4 shooting percentage. He is averaging 17.2 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game. He also has 27 blocks.
"Tyler is a big part of what we want to do and communicates well to the guys so they have an idea of what is happening before it happens," said Sykes of the Le Mars' grad. "With Tyler being the core of that, it can make things miserable on teams. That has to continue."
Borchers is one of three career 1,000-point scorers on the court for the Mustangs on the offensive end. Zach Imig is averaging 13.7 points per game and grabs 5.7 rebounds per game. He leads the Mustangs with 124 assists. Matt Hahn is averaging 9.2 points per game and adds 5.0 rebounds per game. He has 100 assists on the season.
Alex Borchers, a South Sioux grad, adds 11.3 points per game and Trey Brown is averaging 10.3 points per game.
"Balance is so important for us," Sykes said. "Our offense is not set to one guy getting 30 shots and everyone else getting the crumbs. We are equal opportunity. Pass up good shots to get great shots."
While Sykes and the Mustangs aren't looking past the College of the Ozarks to Friday's 10:15 a.m. game against either Oklahoma Wesleyan or Spring Arbor, he does like that Morningside is playing on Wednesday.
"We've never played on a Wednesday," Sykes said. "We've always played on a Thursday and ran out of gas on a Saturday. If we advance, hopefully that extra day in between helps us."