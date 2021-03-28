'This is my time': Christian Bishop is playing his best basketball in the NCAA tournament

All that work is why Williams, watching the TV broadcast of Creighton-UCSB, said he knew as soon as Bishop stepped to the line Saturday that the 6-foot-7 junior was going to knock down those free throws in crunch time.

Just Bishop’s body language. His look. It told Williams all he needed to know.

“When you’re around somebody you know when they’re confident about something,” Williams said. “The camera kind of followed him a little bit. He looked up and it was almost like we were sitting right next to each other. I could see it in his eyes.”

There was a time when Bishop was still cultivating that edge.

He was once the unheralded high school sophomore trying to get on the JV team. He hit a late growth spurt, but still ended up somewhat overlooked on the recruiting scene — rated as a three-star prospect and ranked No. 162 overall by the 247Sports composite.

Even this year, after Bishop led the Big East in field goal percentage (68.2%), ranked eighth in blocks (1.1 per game) and regularly disrupted opposing offenses with his hard-hedging tactics against ball screens, he did not end up receiving any end-of-season award recognition.

But he’s been essential for Creighton in the season’s stretch run.