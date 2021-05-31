This team is built for that': Husker baseball gets No. 2 regional seed, potential matchup with powerful Arkansas

"If we want to get where we want to get, we've got to beat them at some point. And Arkansas is a really good team, and we get a chance to go play them early," NU shortstop/reliever Spencer Schwellenbach said. "We're capable of beating any team in the country, and we're going to embrace that."

The Big Ten's decision to not play nonconference games may have played a role in where Nebraska ended up, said NCAA baseball committee chair Jeff Altier. The selection committee put together multiple brackets, with different teams going to the Fayetteville Regional, before settling on the Huskers.

"I do know that somebody's got to play Arkansas," Altier said. "When we looked at the overall field, we tried to balance the field. ... And we tried to give an assessment, in the totality, is that a fair bracket. That's pretty much what it was. It was difficult to get there. But somebody's got to play the No. 1."

Fair or not in the eyes of the Huskers and their supporters, Nebraska will make the trip south later this week with the same attitude that got them to the postseason in the first place.

"We're going to control what we can control, like we've always said. We don't really look at anything other than playing our game, and no matter who we're playing against, we're going to try and get it done," Schwellenbach said. "We expect to win every time we go out there and play."

