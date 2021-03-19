Thomas More enters NAIA field with No. 1 seed, but humility at national tournament

SIOUX CITY — Even in its second year of National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics eligibility, the Thomas More women’s basketball team is keeping up the success it had in NCAA Division III.
The Saints are the No. 1 seed in this weekend’s NAIA women’s basketball tournament being held in Sioux City.
The Saints won their first game of the tournament in convincing fashion, beating Mount Vernon Nazarene 71-51.
In that game on Thursday, the Saints opened the second quarter on a 12-2 run to create its distance from MVNU in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
The Saints shot 43.6 percent (24-for-55) from the field, including 31.8 percent (seven-for-22) from behind the arc.
With the win, Thomas More will play ninth-seeded Dakota State (S.D.) University at 1 p.m. Saturday.
This isn’t the first time that the Saints have experienced success on a big stage.
The Saints won the NCAA Division III national championship in 2015 (but it was later vacated), 2016 and 2019 and were national semifinalists in 2018.
In its first year at the NAIA tournament, the Saints were a Division I team, and made it as a national qualifier.
Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many sporting events, including both divisions in NAIA.
The field this year is one big group, and the Saints have found a way to not only get to Sioux City, but also be the No. 1 seed in a field that includes Concordia, Southeastern and Morningside.
The Saints certainly have a lot of tradition, even as a newbie in the NAIA field.
“We’ve been able to gather a lot of respect after what we were able to do in Division III, and we worked our way into NAIA,” Thomas More coach Jeff Hans said. “We’re looking forward to playing on Saturday in the quarterfinals.”
Even though the road may have seemed easy for the Saints, Hans admitted that it was a hard transition.
For starters, the Saints were entered into the Mid-South Conference. That conference houses schools in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia, and have two members playing here at the national tournament.
The other Mid-South school here is Campbellsville, which won in its first-round game on Friday over Lewis-Clark State.
Thomas More has also played Southeastern and Marian, which also made it to the national tournament. The Saints won both of those games.
Then, the Saints played some underclassmen, and that turned out to be successful.
The Saints’ top-two leading scorers — Zoie Barth and Courtney Hurst — are both sophomores, and matured over gaining experience playing in the NAIA, even if they didn’t get a taste of what it was like to play in Division III.
Barth entered the national tournament with a points-per-game average of 13.6 while Hurst has an average of 11.5 ppg.
“It’s still basketball,” Hans said. “It’s the level of expectations that we try to meet. Having really good teams, and our conference is loaded from top to bottom. We’re willing to play anybody. To be prepared for today, that’s what it’s about.”
When the Saints take the court, they remember what it was like for last year’s group of seniors to not get a proper sendoff with any games. They have a better sense of appreciation.
“Any time it gets taken away from you, whether it’s injuries or something happens, now you’re able to get back out there, you’re very blessed and appreciative of being able to play. I love coaching this team and being mentors to these young ladies.”
The Saints aren't putting the cart before the horse in terms of dreaming of winning an NAIA title, and their sole focus is on Dakota State.
Dakota State brings a lot of pressure, and the key for the Saints is to work around that.
"I think staying composed and being confident and knowing that we belong," Hans said. "We just have to continue to be ourselves, and I think we'll be in a good spot."
Taking full responsibility
That 2015 national championship was vacated due to a compliance issue, but Hans became a better man and a coach because of it.
He didn’t want to go into specifics on why it happened, but he did take full responsibility.
“The biggest thing was having that taken away from our players, and that was disheartening, but that was on me,” Hans said. “I take all the blame for it. I have to live with that every day. You learn to not take anything for granted. You learn to make sure you have all the ‘I’s’ dotted and all the ‘T’s’ crossed on anything that comes about.”