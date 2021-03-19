Thomas More enters NAIA field with No. 1 seed, but humility at national tournament

The field this year is one big group, and the Saints have found a way to not only get to Sioux City, but also be the No. 1 seed in a field that includes Concordia, Southeastern and Morningside.

The Saints certainly have a lot of tradition, even as a newbie in the NAIA field.

“We’ve been able to gather a lot of respect after what we were able to do in Division III, and we worked our way into NAIA,” Thomas More coach Jeff Hans said. “We’re looking forward to playing on Saturday in the quarterfinals.”

Even though the road may have seemed easy for the Saints, Hans admitted that it was a hard transition.

For starters, the Saints were entered into the Mid-South Conference. That conference houses schools in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia, and have two members playing here at the national tournament.

The other Mid-South school here is Campbellsville, which won in its first-round game on Friday over Lewis-Clark State.

Thomas More has also played Southeastern and Marian, which also made it to the national tournament. The Saints won both of those games.

Then, the Saints played some underclassmen, and that turned out to be successful.