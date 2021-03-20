Thomas More wallops Dakota State to advance to NAIA national semifinals

SIOUX CITY — Thomas More junior Taylor Clos picked the perfect time to have her breakout game.
On Saturday, Clos helped provide the boom for the Saints in the NAIA women's basketball national quarterfinals, with four 3-pointers and 12 points in the team’s 72-47 win over Dakota State at Tyson Events Center.
Clos, who averaged 9.4 points per game, scored nine of her 12 points in the first half, including a 3-pointer near the end of the second quarter that gave the Saints a 42-20 halftime lead.
Dakota State scored the first points of the game on a two-point basket from sophomore guard Courtney Manning, but the Trojans’ lead did not last for long. After the Trojans tied the game at 4-4, Thomas More showed why it came into the tournament as the No. 1 seed, scoring 17 consecutive points to take a 21-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Dakota State’s offense finally showed signs of life, as the Trojans scored 16 points, but Thomas More continued to pour on the points. The Saints scored 21 points in the second, capped by a 3-pointer from Clos with five seconds remaining.
At halftime, Thomas More held a 42-20 lead. In the first half, the Saints shot 44 percent from the field, with six 3-pointers.
The Dakota State defense held Thomas More’s top two scorers, Zoie Barth and Courtney Hurst, to just five and three points in the first half, but Clos's performance led the way.
In the second half, Thomas More outscored the Trojans by three, which was more than enough to hold onto the victory, and advance to Monday’s national semifinals round.
Clos and sophomore guard Summer Secrist tied for the team lead with 12 points apiece. Coming into the game, Clos and Secrist were ranked as the Saints’ fourth and sixth leading scorers, but on Saturday, they both stole the show.
Secrist scored her 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field, while also making four of five attempted free throws. Thomas More’s leading scorer, Zoie Barth, scored nine points, while Alexah Chrisman and Brianna McNutt both put up 10.
Thomas More dominated the Trojans in nearly every other aspect of the game too. The Saints shot 40 percent as a team, while Dakota State’s offense converted 27 percent of its shots. Thomas More also outrebounded Dakota State 43-37, forced 19 turnovers, dished out 21 total assists, and had 12 steals.
There is a reason they are No. 1.