Thomas More wallops Dakota State to advance to NAIA national semifinals

SIOUX CITY — Thomas More junior Taylor Clos picked the perfect time to have her breakout game.

On Saturday, Clos helped provide the boom for the Saints in the NAIA women's basketball national quarterfinals, with four 3-pointers and 12 points in the team’s 72-47 win over Dakota State at Tyson Events Center.

Clos, who averaged 9.4 points per game, scored nine of her 12 points in the first half, including a 3-pointer near the end of the second quarter that gave the Saints a 42-20 halftime lead.

Dakota State scored the first points of the game on a two-point basket from sophomore guard Courtney Manning, but the Trojans’ lead did not last for long. After the Trojans tied the game at 4-4, Thomas More showed why it came into the tournament as the No. 1 seed, scoring 17 consecutive points to take a 21-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Dakota State’s offense finally showed signs of life, as the Trojans scored 16 points, but Thomas More continued to pour on the points. The Saints scored 21 points in the second, capped by a 3-pointer from Clos with five seconds remaining.