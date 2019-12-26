Thorir Thorbjarnarson became a steadying force for Nebraska hoops

That first year was as much about adjusting as anything. Thorbjarnarson became known more for being a part of Nebraska's Bench Mob — the group of players who earned more notoriety for their antics on the sideline than for anything they did on the court — than as a player who would become a contributor.

His second season started much the same: deep on the bench, despite a lack of depth, until injuries and attrition led to an expanded role and a peek into what 2019-20 had in store despite averages of just two points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Thorbjarnarson had what may well stand as his iconic Husker moment in that season when, at the end of Nebraska's miracle rally against Iowa, he blocked Jordan Bohannon's three-pointer just before the horn to preserve NU's 93-91 win.

"I feel like I’ve always known what I’ve been capable of on the offensive side. And the way I played basketball back home before I got out here, I was a scorer," Thorbjarnarson said. "It kind of shifted when I got out here – maybe less minutes and adjusting to the game – but also I’ve always just been ready to accept whatever role is needed of me on the court.