Three Sioux City Musketeers contribute to bronze medal

Three members from the Sioux City Musketeers helped contribute to Team USA during the 2019 World Junior A Challenge. Sioux City goalkeeper Ethan Haider and defenseman Nolan Krenzen were part the team and assistant coach Mark Abalan was part of the coaching staff.
Team USA beat Canada West 3-2 to open preliminary round play and then got a 5-4 overtime win over the Czech Republic. Team USA followed that up with a 7-3 win over Canada East and finished up preliminary play with a 7-2 win over Russia.
In the win over the Czech Republic, Haider got the start and made a post-to-post save to keep Team USA up 1-0. He made 14 saves in the win.
In the win over Russia, Haider stopped 27 of 29 shots in the net.
Team USA lost to Canada East in the semifinals in a shootout, 2-1.
Haider earned Player of the Game honors after Team USA beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in overtime in the third-place game.
Haider made 12 saves in the second period to keep the game scoreless. Haider went on to make 37 saves in the net and finished the tournament with 3-0 record.
The United States has medaled in every World Junior A Challenge since 2007. A number of Musketeers have contributed to that success throughout the years.