GREELEY, Colo. — Tiannah Moore’s first goal of the season was the difference in on Sunday lifting South Dakota to a 1-0 win against Northern Colorado.
It was the third straight win for the Coyotes (4-5), all of which came on the road in a span of six days. Goalie Bella Alessio faced 12 shots and made four saves to earn her first collegiate shutout.
Moore’s goal came in the fifth minute. Kellee Willer stole a pass and quickly dished to Amanda Carpio who pushed ahead to Moore on the left side. Moore fought off one defender, then went between the legs of a second before firing a shot past goalkeeper Ashley Franza to the top-right side of the net.
It was the sixth career goal for Moore, a sophomore who was USD’s second-leading goal scorer a season ago. Carpio was credited with her second assist of the year.
South Dakota outshot the Bears (2-8-1) 8-5 in the first half, but was outshot 7-0 in the second.
LATE SATURDAY
WOMEN'S SOCCER
MORNINGSIDE 5, DWU 0: The Mustangs scored four first-half goals en route to their third straight win on Saturday.
Sophomore midfielder Makenzie Homan took advantage of a rugby-style scrum in front of the Tiger goal in the second minute and slipped the ball into the net.
Logan Abernathy, Cassandra Garcia, Samantha O'Roy and r Merel Kooij each scored a goal for Morningside.
Kooij also had an assist.
BCU 1, NO. 14 MIDLAND 0: Flor Suarez scored the game winner, which moves BCU to 4-2 on the season and 1-0 in the GPAC.
The sides remained scoreless until the 77th minute, when Suarez poked home the lone goal of the contest. The score is Suarez's third goal in her four Charger appearances and her first game winner. Ruby Campa made four saves for the Cliff and earns the shutout in net.
DORDT 2, DOANE 1: Michaela Patterson found the back of the net 30 seconds in to the overtime period and gave the Defenders the victory.
Neither team found the back of the net in the first half despite numerous shots on goal. The Defenders had six shots on frame in the first half compared to Doane's two.
Alaina Van Zalen broke the deadlock a minute in to the second half to give the Defenders a 1-0 lead on the road. Doane's Liz Torok finished a Michaela Thompson assist two minutes later to tie the game with 40 minutes to play.
Dordt's DeLynne Zevenbergen had four saves in the win.
MEN'S SOCCER
MORNINGSIDE 5, DWU 0: Okan Golge turned in his third multiple-goal match of the season.
Golge scored both goals in the first half.
Moritz Lusch also scored twice in the Mustangs' win.
The Mustangs have won six consecutive matches and have held their opponents scoreless in the last 270-plus minutes.
BRIAR CLIFF 3, MIDLAND 2: Marcus Horwood recorded a hat trick by scoring all three goals for the Chargers.
Horwood put three shots on frame, all of which resulted in goals for the Cliff. Dario Salzer played his first game in a Charger uniform and made four saves in 90 minutes for the win.
DOANE 2, DORDT 0: Doane broke through in the 52nd minute with a goal by Josh Bundy. Both teams went scoreless over the next thirty minutes.
The Tigers drew a penalty kick in the 82nd minute and Bundy found the back of the net for his second of the game.
Dordt was outshot 18-7 and 9-3 in shots on goal.
Seth Lewison had seven saves in the loss.