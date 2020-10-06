Tim Jager stepping down as Morningside athletic director

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College athletic director Tim Jager is resigning as the school's athletic director after eight years, effective Dec. 15, according to a news release Tuesday morning.
Jager is stepping down to assume a new position with Sunnybrook Church in Sioux City.
Morningside officials are developing a plan to fill the athletic director position, which they plan to share in the coming weeks, according to the release.
Jager, a George-Little Rock graduate, has been at Morningside since 2004 when he became the head wrestling coach. He had a 75-41-2 record. Jager was a three-time Great Plains Athletic Conference coach of the year and the 2011 NAIA region coach of the year.
After eight seasons as the wrestling coach, Jager became Morningside's athletic director on Aug. 1, 2012.
Under Jager's leadership, Morningside has won the Great Plains Athletic Conference All-Sports trophy five times during his eight-year tenure. Recently, he oversaw the renovation of the Edward Olsen Stadium press box, the addition of men's and women's lacrosse at Morningside along with an E-sports program and the men's volleyball program.
Many programs have had success during his tenure with a number of trips to national tournaments for many programs. Most recently, the Morningside football team is coming off back-to-back national championships.
“Tim has done a remarkable job as our athletic director the past eight years," Morningside president John Reynders said in the release. "His record of service to Mustang athletics is exemplary, and our programs have only flourished under his leadership. I am incredibly grateful for his dedication to Morningside and wish him nothing but the best on his future endeavors."
Jager is a two-time winner of the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Athletic Director of the Year. He's served on a number of conference and national committees affiliated with the NAIA.
Jager is a 1996 graduate of Buena Vista and he was a two-time NCAA Division III national qualifier during his time with the Beaver wrestling program.
Jager lives in Dakota Dunes with his wife, Robin, and their son, Latrell.
