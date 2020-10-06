Tim Jager stepping down as Morningside athletic director

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College athletic director Tim Jager is resigning as the school's athletic director after eight years, effective Dec. 15, according to a news release Tuesday morning.

Jager is stepping down to assume a new position with Sunnybrook Church in Sioux City.

Morningside officials are developing a plan to fill the athletic director position, which they plan to share in the coming weeks, according to the release.

Jager, a George-Little Rock graduate, has been at Morningside since 2004 when he became the head wrestling coach. He had a 75-41-2 record. Jager was a three-time Great Plains Athletic Conference coach of the year and the 2011 NAIA region coach of the year.

After eight seasons as the wrestling coach, Jager became Morningside's athletic director on Aug. 1, 2012.

Under Jager's leadership, Morningside has won the Great Plains Athletic Conference All-Sports trophy five times during his eight-year tenure. Recently, he oversaw the renovation of the Edward Olsen Stadium press box, the addition of men's and women's lacrosse at Morningside along with an E-sports program and the men's volleyball program.