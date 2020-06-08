Together, Hawkeyes advocate for change

Iowa football players approached things in their own way, but demonstrated a shared voice Monday in saying it is time for a change both on the inside and outside of the Hawkeye program.
With longstanding social media restrictions lifted last week, many Hawkeyes posted thoughts on Twitter accounts that had gone unused since their arrival on the Iowa campus.
Most encouraged fans to join them in their pursuit of change, seeing an opportunity to make a difference at a time when racial injustice in the country and racial disparities within the Hawkeye program are at the forefront of discussion.
“We gotta stop looking at each other as enemies,’’ linebacker Djimon Colbert wrote. “Man as soon as that ends there’s no telling what we can reach as a team, race and ultimately human beings. So from here on out it’s positive vibes only. Get with it or get out.’’
Tight end Sam LaPorta sees it as something that impacts the all Iowa players, regardless of ethnicity.
“The people I swarm the field with on Saturdays are my family,’’ LaPorta wrote. “My brothers. My brothers and I want to the solution, not the problem. The time for change is now.’’
Those sentiments were echoed by dozens of Hawkeyes in social media posts that following a 90-minute team meeting that preceded the start of voluntary strength and conditioning workouts Monday for returning Iowa players.
Redshirt freshman Noah Fenske painted a word picture for what took place.
“Today, I sat through something that I would never in my life thought I’d go through,’’ he wrote. “When I joined this team last year, I expected to join an elite football team with talented players but never in my life did I expect to join a team full of brave men who want nothing but positive change.’’
The offensive lineman from New Hampton described the scene as emotional.
“Tears rolled down my face during an hour-and-a-half meeting of raw emotion and pain that we as players have felt during our short or long periods at Iowa,’’ Fenske wrote. “This program means so much to me and so much to so many of them. I’m thankful for every word that was expressed. We will get through this and there will be change.’’
He joined other Hawkeyes in asking for fans to support their efforts.
And for those individuals who think otherwise?
“If you cannot support us right now with this movement and with our team taking a knee during the national anthem, do not support us during the football season,’’ defensive back Kaevon Merriweather wrote.
“Do not watch our games on TV. Do not come up to us when you want photos. Do not ask us to give your kids autographs. Don’t come to us expecting us to do for you when you can’t support the black athletes on this team and the decisions we make as a team.’’
Merriweather went on to express that he didn’t care about the thoughts of others who might not agree with his beliefs.
“If you think you could possibly call yourself an Iowa football fan and you cannot agree with what I said and what this team is standing on, then stop calling yourself a fan immediately because I can promise you that we do not care!!’’ Merriweather wrote.
Fenske wrote that if fans didn’t support the Hawkeyes’ desire for change that they needed to “go find yourself a new team to cheer for because this is far greater than football.’’
Offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger offered, “Kaevon speaks exactly what every Iowa football player is thinking.’’
Several other Hawkeyes expressed similar sentiments, using a platform coach Kirk Ferentz agreed to make available to his players last week after two Iowa players approached him seeking the opportunity to take part in the national conversation in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
After first agreeing to the notion of allowing players one pre-screened Twitter post, Ferentz is now allowing his players restriction-free access to the social media platform.
Quarterback Spencer Petras called Monday a “defining moment’’ for the Hawkeyes, adding, “I condone all injustice and pray for all who have been affected.’’
The Hawkeyes indicated that there is a strong feeling that they are in this together.
“As teammates, we see 125 of our closest brothers show up every day and bust our tails off for each other, But differences in the locker room make us better on and off the field,’’ linebacker Jack Campbell of Cedar Falls wrote.
“To create change we must do something not just talk about it. Change starts with each of us holding ourselves accountable to do the right thing every single day.’’
Defensive lineman Dalles Jacobus said that change started Monday in a lengthy team meeting among teammates who had a chance to get know themselves better.
“I’ve marched beside teammates I consider my brothers. I’ve chanted with them and been by their side,’’ he wrote. “This morning, I finally listened to them and I realized the true magnitude of the issue we have in this country. I stand behind my family 100 percent.’’
Linebacker Nick Niemann, whose father Jay Niemann is an Iowa assistant coach, said his “heart hurts from the numerous events that have taken place in the last few days and weeks,’’ and said being part of a football team brings together people and creates an opportunity to learn even if people find themselves outside of their comfort zones.
“The most difficult conversations will be the most important ones,’’ Niemann wrote.
Those conversations began Monday for the Hawkeyes.
As senior kicker Keith Duncan put it afterward on his reactivated Twitter account, “Iowa football got better today.’’
