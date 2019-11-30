Tom Brands expects to see the real Alex Marinelli on Sunday

Iowa moved into the top spot in the national polls last week after Arizona State ended Penn State’s 60-dual win streak.

Brands expects that to only add to the match-up between the Hawkeyes (2-0) and Badgers (6-0).

“They’re saying they are coming to Iowa City loaded for bear and they’re excited,’’ Brands said. “We’ve got to get ready to go.’’

That includes Marinelli, who Brands believes has wrestled to the level of his competition in winning his first two matches of the season.

“When Alex Marinelli is at his best, he’s moving his feet, moving his hands and has the ability to score a lot of points,’’ Brands said. “We haven’t seen that guy yet, but I think we’ll see him gear up for a big match. I think he’ll be ready.’’

Marinelli has won his last three matches against Wick, most recently taking a 2-1 decision in the semifinals of last season’s Big Ten Championships.

He understands that he will need to take his work to a higher level than he has in his two season-opening wins.