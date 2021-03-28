Top-seeded Gonzaga knocks out Creighton in Sweet 16

But nothing worked.

They collapsed inside to protect the rim and ended up daring two auxiliary scorers, Joel Ayayi and Andrew Nembhard, to shoot. Those two Bulldogs responded by combining to bury five of their first seven triples.

So CU then extended its defensive alignment along the perimeter. And Gonzaga countered by going to work inside, ultimately finished the game with a 75.8% conversion rate on 2-pointers and 50 points in the paint.

"Once you get stretched out against them, you're asking for trouble," coach Greg McDermott said.

As it turned out, exploited game plans aside, the Jays probably would have needed an elite shooting performance, anyway.

And they made just five of their 23 3-point tries — 21.7% from behind the arc was their second-worst mark of the year.

The sub-par showing will sting for some time with this motivated CU squad, which knew it had to be at or near its best to hang with a Gonzaga team that's defeated all but one of its foes by double digits and that's vying to become the first undefeated national champion since 1976.

The Jays never did quit, but the day's finality was clear well before the game clock hit zero.