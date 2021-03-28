Top-seeded Gonzaga knocks out Creighton in Sweet 16

INDIANAPOLIS — Top-ranked Gonzaga handled Creighton Sunday the way it's dominated nearly every opponent so far in its perfect season, overwhelming the Jays with explosive talent and relentless pace in a Sweet 16 blowout.
It didn't matter that this experienced and gritty CU squad was determined to prove naysayers wrong as a double-digit underdog, aiming to extend an already landmark NCAA tournament run and bolster the group's legendary status within the program's storied history.
The Zags (29-0) have made good teams look ordinary all year.
They did it again Sunday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Before Creighton got to blink, it trailed 9-2. The deficit quickly grew to 15-6. Then 22-12. Halftime adjustments were made and yet nothing changed — Gonzaga doubled its 10-point advantage nine minutes into the second half en route to a merciless 83-65 victory to end CU's memorable season.
"They play so fast and so efficient, with everything they do," Creighton point guard Marcus Zegarowski said. "It's a tough team, one of the best teams I've ever played."
The Jays (22-9) spent all week preparing to deal with that juggernaut, which boasts the nation's most electric offense. CU's guys felt their improved defense, which had only allowed two teams to make more than half their shots this year, could give them a chance.
But nothing worked.
They collapsed inside to protect the rim and ended up daring two auxiliary scorers, Joel Ayayi and Andrew Nembhard, to shoot. Those two Bulldogs responded by combining to bury five of their first seven triples.
So CU then extended its defensive alignment along the perimeter. And Gonzaga countered by going to work inside, ultimately finished the game with a 75.8% conversion rate on 2-pointers and 50 points in the paint.
"Once you get stretched out against them, you're asking for trouble," coach Greg McDermott said.
As it turned out, exploited game plans aside, the Jays probably would have needed an elite shooting performance, anyway.
And they made just five of their 23 3-point tries — 21.7% from behind the arc was their second-worst mark of the year.
The sub-par showing will sting for some time with this motivated CU squad, which knew it had to be at or near its best to hang with a Gonzaga team that's defeated all but one of its foes by double digits and that's vying to become the first undefeated national champion since 1976.
The Jays never did quit, but the day's finality was clear well before the game clock hit zero.
Zegarowski paced behind the Creighton huddle during the last media timeout, at one point bending over and smothering his head inside his jersey. Damien Jefferson wiped the sweat off his face and glanced up at the rafters as time ticked away on his Bluejay career.
But even enchased by misery of defeat, they were able to appreciate the significance of their remarkable two-year run, according to Zegarowski.
This nucleus secured program's first-ever regular season Big East crown last season. It finished with 46 wins in two years, including a 9-5 mark against ranked teams. It twice peaked at No. 7 in the AP poll. It reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1974.
The Jays had a small-ball squad whose identity got defined by its hustle and its heart, and those highlight-reel exclamation points. They just didn't show that too often against a locked-in Gonzaga team Sunday.
"Everyone's hurting, obviously," Zegarowski said. As a competitor, you lose, and you have that fire inside of you, but bigger picture, we had a season, and we got to playing in a great environment in front of our fans."
They won't get the chance to do again.
Jefferson, Mitch Ballock and Denzel Mahoney are seniors. Zegarowski could turn pro. If the early portion of the transfer-heavy offseason is any indication, there could be some more attrition, too.
But the Jays weren't ready to look ahead immediately afterward. McDermott said he told the group to reflect and enjoy what they accomplished together, not to sulk after a bad day on the court or consider what's next.