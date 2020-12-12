Trey Brown shines in Morningside's starting lineup, reaches 1,000 career points

Concordia (9-3, 6-2) stayed close in the first half, trailing 24-20 before being outscored 10-5 in the last seven minutes of the half. Morningside forged a 34-25 halftime lead and opened things up early in the second.

Conner Hill — who along with Ely Doble scored nine points — cashed in a 4-point play when he was fouled while making a 3-pointer. That came with 13:39 left in the game, stretching Morningside’s advantage to 53-38.

By the midway point of the second half, the Mustangs were up by 19 points. Brown’s final basket came at the 4:25 mark, making it 77-52 and Coach Jim Sykes emptied the bench shortly thereafter.

“This score is kind of like what they’ve been averaging, around 85 points and giving up around 65 points,” Sykes said. “To be able to turn the tide on them was huge.

“I was nervous in the first half because of all the offensive rebounds they had (7). We couldn’t allow that many in the second half and fortunately we didn’t. We shared the ball much better in the second half, 21 assists and 11 turnovers for the game.”

Morningside outscored the Bulldogs 56-28 in the paint and scored 21 points off turnovers.