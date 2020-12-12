Trey Brown shines in Morningside's starting lineup, reaches 1,000 career points

SIOUX CITY — Trey Brown is finally getting his chance to shine as a Morningside University starting basketball player.
The 6-foot-6 senior from Gretna, Nebraska, logged plenty of minutes the past three seasons, but most of those came as a back-up to All-American Tyler Borchers.
Now, in his first season as a starter, Brown is playing at an exceptionally high level and reached a milestone in the Mustangs’ 86-64 triumph over Concordia Saturday.
With just over 13 minutes left in the first half, the reigning Great Plains Athletic Conference player of the week scored underneath, eclipsing 1,000 points for his collegiate career.
Brown went on to tally 18 points — his 14th straight double-figure scoring effort dating back to last season — leading Morningside to its eighth straight win.
“It’s pretty special, I never really got the chance in high school,” Brown said. “It’s a pretty cool moment for me and I’ve been waiting on that one for awhile.”
Four Morningside players reached double figures for the fifth consecutive game. Zach Imig finished with 11 points, while Will Pottebaum and Aidan Vanderloo chipped in 10 points apiece.
Morningside, now 10-1 overall and 6-1 in the GPAC, shot 58 percent from the field and slowed a talented Concordia squad that had been averaging 85 points per game to rank fifth nationally in NAIA scoring.
Concordia (9-3, 6-2) stayed close in the first half, trailing 24-20 before being outscored 10-5 in the last seven minutes of the half. Morningside forged a 34-25 halftime lead and opened things up early in the second.
Conner Hill — who along with Ely Doble scored nine points — cashed in a 4-point play when he was fouled while making a 3-pointer. That came with 13:39 left in the game, stretching Morningside’s advantage to 53-38.
By the midway point of the second half, the Mustangs were up by 19 points. Brown’s final basket came at the 4:25 mark, making it 77-52 and Coach Jim Sykes emptied the bench shortly thereafter.
“This score is kind of like what they’ve been averaging, around 85 points and giving up around 65 points,” Sykes said. “To be able to turn the tide on them was huge.
“I was nervous in the first half because of all the offensive rebounds they had (7). We couldn’t allow that many in the second half and fortunately we didn’t. We shared the ball much better in the second half, 21 assists and 11 turnovers for the game.”
Morningside outscored the Bulldogs 56-28 in the paint and scored 21 points off turnovers.
In reaching the 10-win plateau with its 10th straight victory over Concordia, Morningside has recorded at least 10 wins every season since 2001-02.
Brown was 9-for-10 from the field and pulled down seven rebounds.
“You think about a 1,000-point scorer and he didn’t start until his senior year,” Sykes said. “He’s logged a lot of minutes for us the last three years being Tyler’s backup and started a few games along the way. But he’s just the epitome of what Morningside basketball is, it’s a team first mentality.
“I’m sure Trey is proud of the achievement of 1,000 points but he’d rather have 1,000 wins than 1,000 points. That’s just the way he is.”
Morningside, the defending GPAC champion, trails Dakota Wesleyan by one-half game. The Tigers (9-1, 6-0) pay a visit to the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center on Wednesday.
Carter Kent paced Concordia with 18 points, while Justin Wiersema added 16 points to go along with eight rebounds.
