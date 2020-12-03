Trey Brown's monster performance leads Morningside past Dordt

SIOUX CITY -- Trey Brown was too much to handle inside, leading Morningside to a 79-66 Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball win over Dordt Wednesday.
Brown, a 6-6 senior, finished with 26 points and 19 rebounds as the Mustangs, 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the GPAC, ran their winning streak to five straight.
While the hard-working Brown was doing his damage inside, Will Pottebaum continued to sizzle from outside, tossing in 17 points.
Pottebaum, a sophomore from Le Mars, Iowa, hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer in a come-from-behind victory over Northwestern last week. He scored 11 of Morningside’s final 16 points in that one and was 7-for-10 from the field against the Defenders on Wednesday.
Morningside shot a torrid 62 percent from the field (18 of 29) in the second half and pulled away from Dordt, now 6-3 and 2-3.
Dordt was averaging around 80 points per game, but shot only 41.5 percent, including 7 of 33 from beyond the 3-point arc.
“If you let them get in their rhythm and run their sets, they’re lethal,” Morningside coach Jim Sykes said. “When we were able to force them off their spots, things didn’t run as smoothly for them. They have a lot of seniors that know how to play and they play off each other. This was a very good win for us.”
Brown, one of two holdovers from last year’s team that was ranked No. 1 nationally for a good portion of the season and harbored national title hopes until the national tournament was cancelled because of the pandemic, already had a double-double by halftime with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Morningside, though, let an early 18-5 lead slip away when the Defenders ran off 12 unanswered points. However, the Mustangs clung to a 32-26 halftime lead after Dordt shot just 11 of 31 from the field.
It was still an eight-point cushion midway through the second half when Morningside went on a 9-0 run to open up a 64-48 advantage.
The closest the Defenders came the rest of the way was 10 points.
“It’s a game of runs so we knew they were going to get back in the game at some point,” Brown said. “It was just how we handled it and I think we handled it well. We only had four turnovers in the first half compared to last game and it’s been atrocious so that was really big and that helped us carry on in the second half.
“We have guys that put in the work and it shows.”
Sioux City East product Aidan Vanderloo, who began his collegiate career at the University of Iowa, came off the bench to contribute 11 points.
Zach Imig -- the other returning starter -- finished with nine points, three rebounds and five assists after playing just three minutes in the first half after picking up two early fouls.
Imig moved into 15th place on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,258 points.
Dordt’s Garrett Franken charted a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Jesse Jansma added 11 points, while freshman Bryce Coppock had 14 points in a reserve role.
“I thought we got good shots all night long, but just had a bunch of them that didn’t go in,” Dordt Coach Brian Van Haaften said. “Our starting guard court went 2-for-17 from the arc and we’re going to have to do a little better than that if we want to compete in this league.
“We have young guys in the post and Brown took advantage of those guys in this game. There will come a time when our guys will do the same to somebody else, but in this game Trey Brown took advantage of us a little inside.”
Sykes felt his team could potentially have some success inside against the Defenders.
“They worked a little harder in the second half taking the ball away from him and eliminating those easy entry passes,” Sykes said. “And we just had other guys step it up. I thought Zach had a real good second half, he put us in a lot of situations whether he was scoring the basketball or finding somebody else to get the job done.”
Morningside, No. 7 in the preseason NAIA men’s poll, has won five in a row since falling at Jamestown, 85-73, on Nov. 11.
“We finally had more assists tonight than turnovers and that’s something we’ve been talking about,” Sykes said. “There are a lot of new guys on the floor with some veterans and those veterans had the luxury of playing with other veterans last year and that’s not where we’re at right now. You have to protect the home court and hopefully, we can steal some on the road.”
