Trey Brown's monster performance leads Morningside past Dordt

Brown, one of two holdovers from last year’s team that was ranked No. 1 nationally for a good portion of the season and harbored national title hopes until the national tournament was cancelled because of the pandemic, already had a double-double by halftime with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Morningside, though, let an early 18-5 lead slip away when the Defenders ran off 12 unanswered points. However, the Mustangs clung to a 32-26 halftime lead after Dordt shot just 11 of 31 from the field.

It was still an eight-point cushion midway through the second half when Morningside went on a 9-0 run to open up a 64-48 advantage.

The closest the Defenders came the rest of the way was 10 points.

“It’s a game of runs so we knew they were going to get back in the game at some point,” Brown said. “It was just how we handled it and I think we handled it well. We only had four turnovers in the first half compared to last game and it’s been atrocious so that was really big and that helped us carry on in the second half.

“We have guys that put in the work and it shows.”

Sioux City East product Aidan Vanderloo, who began his collegiate career at the University of Iowa, came off the bench to contribute 11 points.