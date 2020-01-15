Tristan Wirfs declares for NFL Draft, joining A.J. Epenesa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Tristan Wirfs, who joined A.J. Epenesa in anchoring the lines for the Iowa football team, added their names to the list of underclassmen who have entered their names in the pool of available for the 2020 NFL Draft.
Both projected as first-round selections in this year's draft class, Epenesa and Wirfs made separate announcements Tuesday on Instagram that they had chosen to forgo their final year of eligibility, the latest in a group of what now numbers 10 Hawkeyes to reach that conclusion over the past three seasons.
"These past three years have been the ride of a lifetime,'' Wirfs wrote in announcing his decision. "Getting to compete with my brothers and represent the state of Iowa is something I will hold with me forever.''
Both thanked the entire coaching staff, the training and support staff for their assistance over the past three years.
Epenesa singled out coach Kirk Ferentz “for giving me a chance and believing in me from the very start,’’ while Wirfs thanked Ferentz for "believing in a kid from Mount Vernon.''
Wirfs thanked his mother for a lifetime of support while Epenesa went on to thank his parents, writing that they have always had his best interest in mind while offering support and guidance which made him “who I am to today and I am forever grateful to them.’’
Epenesa and Wirfs are among four juniors from an Iowa team which recently completed a 10-3 season to enter this year's draft class.
Running back Toren Young announced Tuesday afternoon that he was entering the draft pool while Geno Stone made a similar announcement last week.
Wirfs and Epenesa based their decisions on feedback from the NFL following dominant seasons on the field for the Hawkeyes.
The first and only true freshman to start at offensive tackle during Ferentz's 21 seasons as Iowa's coach, the 6-foot-5, 322-pound Wirfs was named the Rimington-Pace offensive lineman of the year in the Big Ten as a junior.
An all-American selection who started 33 games in his collegiate career, Wirfs' versatility was on display as he made 10 starts at right tackle and three at left tackle during his junior season.
Wirfs was one of five underclassmen to start for Iowa on the offensive line in the Holiday Bowl and the Hawkeyes' other junior starting offensive tackle, Alaric Jackson, has said he plans to return for his senior season.
Slater, Karras named to Hall of Fame
They accomplished great things decades ago, but two Iowa football legends – Clinton High School graduate Duke Slater and Alex Karras – now have spots in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Slater, who earned all-American honors at Iowa in 1921, and Karras, the winner of the Outland Trophy in 1957, were named Wednesday as part of the 2020 Centennial Class for the pro football hall.
They are the fourth and fifth former Hawkeyes to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and are part of a 15-player class chosen for induction in the Canton, Ohio hall as part of the NFL’s centennial celebration.
Slater joined the Iowa program after starring at the high school level for Clinton High School, earning first-team all-Big Ten honors in his final three seasons with the Hawkeyes and becoming the first African-American player at Iowa to earn all-American recognition.
After playing for an unbeaten Iowa team in 1921, Slater went on to play 10 seasons of professional football.
The first African-American lineman in NFL history and the only African-American to play in the NFL during the 1927 and 1929 seasons, Slater earned all-pro honors six times during a professional career spent primarily with the Chicago Cardinals but that also included a stint with the Rock Island Independents.
During the offseason, Slater continued to take classes at Iowa and earned a law degree in 1928. He went on to serve as the assistant district attorney in Chicago and later served on the Chicago Superior Court and Circuit Court of Cook County before passing away in 1966 at the age of 67.
Iowa recognized the contributions made by Slater late last summer, unveiling a bronze relief depicting a helmetless Slater clearing a hole for Gordon Locke during a 1921 Hawkeye game against Notre Dame.
Slater joined Karras on Iowa’s all-time football team selected in 1989 as part of the sport’s centennial season at Iowa.
Karras, who went on to enjoy an acting career following an NFL career which ran from 1958-70, was a defensive tackle for the Hawkeyes in 1956 and 1957 and earned all-American honors both seasons.
He won the Outland as the nation’s top lineman in 1957, a season when he also finished as a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.
A 1958 draft pick of the Lions, Karras was a nine-time all-pro selection who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1991. He died in 2012 at the age of 77.
Karras and Slater are joined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame by three other Hawkeyes, safety Emlen Tunnell in 1967, safety Paul Krause in 1998 and defensive end Andre Tippett in 2008.