Tristan Wirfs declares for NFL Draft, joining A.J. Epenesa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Tristan Wirfs, who joined A.J. Epenesa in anchoring the lines for the Iowa football team, added their names to the list of underclassmen who have entered their names in the pool of available for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Both projected as first-round selections in this year's draft class, Epenesa and Wirfs made separate announcements Tuesday on Instagram that they had chosen to forgo their final year of eligibility, the latest in a group of what now numbers 10 Hawkeyes to reach that conclusion over the past three seasons.

"These past three years have been the ride of a lifetime,'' Wirfs wrote in announcing his decision. "Getting to compete with my brothers and represent the state of Iowa is something I will hold with me forever.''

Both thanked the entire coaching staff, the training and support staff for their assistance over the past three years.

Epenesa singled out coach Kirk Ferentz “for giving me a chance and believing in me from the very start,’’ while Wirfs thanked Ferentz for "believing in a kid from Mount Vernon.''