SEWARD, Neb. -- The Briar Cliff women shot 40.4 percent (19-of-47), better than Concordia (37.2 percent) but Bulldogs got more shots off (47 to 78) because the Chargers had trouble holding onto the ball.
Briar Cliff turned the ball over 33 times, which hindered the Chargers on offense as Concordia went on to beat Briar Cliff 80-55 on Wednesday in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals.
Briar Cliff is 15-16 and the only way the Chargers can make it to the tournament is by claiming the automatic bid, which could go to Morningside. Concordia is 28-3 and is the top seed in the tournament.
Madelyn Deitchler led Briar Cliff with 14 points and six rebounds and Taylor Wagner had 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Quinn Wragge had 19 points and Philomena Lammers had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Grace Barry added 11 points, eight assists and five steals.